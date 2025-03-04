Trump Addresses Congress Tonight: From Ukraine to DOGE, 'I Will Tell It Like It Is'

The Trump administration is making big moves today, putting tariffs on goods from Mexico and Canada and increasing the price on imports from China. Some of those countries are already retaliating with tariffs on U.S. products.

The administration also announced it's pausing military aid to Ukraine. All this comes as the president delivers his first address to a joint session of Congress tonight.

As the country and world wait for President Trump's primetime address, he stated on Truth Social, "I will tell it like it is."

WATCH LIVE Tonight Starting at 8:30 PM Eastern:

The president will face Congress on the heels of Friday's heated Oval Office encounter with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The tense exchange disrupted a planned rare minerals deal between the two countries that Trump predicted would have led to ending the war between Ukraine and Russia. While the president is expected to talk about the war, Republican and Democrat members are still reacting to the meltdown.



Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) said, "I was appalled by what happened in the Oval Office."

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said, "Look, I think what's really important here is to understand the dynamic. The President is basically saying there's this horrible war, it's been going on for three years, it is a bloody stalemate, a meatgrinder type war, and he wants it to end. How does it end? It's very simple. The only way it ends is if Vladimir Putin comes to a negotiating table. And right now, President Trump is the only person on Earth who has any chance whatsoever of bringing him to a table to see what it is he would be willing to end the war on."

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) invited the president to address Congress. In his letter, Johnson wrote, "Your administration and the 119th Congress working together have the chance to make these next four years some of the most consequential in our nation's history."

And the president is moving at breakneck speed to fulfill promises made during the campaign. Through hundreds of executive orders, Trump has literally changed the government. From eliminating DEI programs to targeting waste through DOGE led by Elon Musk, the president has been cutting the federal workforce, dismissing thousands of civil servants. Democrat leaders in sharp disagreement with these moves have urged members to bring fired federal workers to the joint session tonight to highlight the personal impact of the administration's actions.

Expect President Trump to also talk about his priority for securing the southern border by expanding deportations and improving the economy, the top issue for American voters. During his inauguration, Trump talked about leading the country into "a golden age for America," which could be challenging given the narrow Republican majorities in the House and Senate.

Meanwhile, polls show most Americans approve of the president's actions.

The Democratic Party's response will be given by newly elected Senator Elisa Slotkin of Michigan because, they say, she appeals to working-class voters.

