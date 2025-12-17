Top Leaders Honor Slain Brown Univ. Student for Her 'Faith in the Death and Resurrection of Christ'

As authorities continue to investigate the deadly shooting at Brown University that has rocked the surrounding Rhode Island community and the nation, hundreds are honoring the life and faith of a student whose life was cut short – sophomore Ella Cook.

Cook, from Alabama, and Mukhammad Aziz Umurzokov, from Uzbekistan, were the only students killed during Saturday's shooting rampage. Nine others were injured.

The FBI released new digital footage of a person of interest to the public on Wednesday in hopes of making headway in the large-scale manhunt. The enhanced video shows a man in dark clothing, wearing a hat and a mask, walking down the street two hours before the killing.

Providence Police Chief Col. Oscar Perez said in a press conference that the person pictured is more than likely the suspect, not just a person of interest.

"What we do know is definitely that he was casing the area, and again, that's what criminals do prior to committing a crime," Perez said.

While the Ivy League school canceled all remaining classes, exams, papers, and projects for the semester and told students they could leave campus, President Christina H. Paxson released a message mourning the loss of the two students who were integral to the Brown community.

"Now it is important that we never forget them," she wrote. "Both were brilliant and beloved — as members of our campus community, but even more by their friends and families. Our hearts continue to be with them in their profound sorrow."

And while Paxson highlighted Cook's accomplishments, such as being the vice president of the Brown University College Republicans, those who knew her best say her love for Jesus Christ shone most brightly.



Cook was a member of the Cathedral Church of the Advent in Birmingham, Alabama.

Rev. Craig Smalley said in a video message posted after the shooting, "she was an incredible, grounded, faithful bright light ... not only here growing up here at the Advent in the myriad ways in which she served faithfully and the ways in which she encouraged and lifted up those around her, but at Brown University she was an incredible light in that particular place as well."

In Cook's obituary, family members noted that she taught Bible studies and Sunday School and regularly worked with younger children.

"The qualities of Ella's personality and 'soul' that most touched others were, foremost, her Christian faith, and especially her faith in the Death and Resurrection of Christ. She really meant it! And she wanted to share the good news of the grace that she received from the Cross. Not only did her personal faith shine out like a bright Christmas star, but she loved others as real people, not as objects. Ella loved God with her whole heart and she loved people — with her whole heart," it reads.

Notably, condolences poured in for the 19-year-old from GOP leaders.

U.S. Sens. Katie Britt and Tommy Tuberville, who both represent Alabama, shared words of prayer and support.

"There are no words that can ease the pain Ella's family and friends are enduring right now," Britt said in a statement. "Her beautiful life was taken far too soon, but those who loved her are comforted in knowing that she has joined our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, for all of eternity."

On social media, Tuberville wrote, "I am heartbroken to hear that Mountain Brook's Ella Cook was among those killed over the weekend at Brown University. Our hearts and our prayers are with the Cook family and everyone impacted by this senseless killing."

The state's Lt. Governor Will Ainsworth also pointed out Cook's faith, saying, "Ella was a devoted Christian and a committed conservative who represented the very best of Alabama. A bright future was ended much too soon. Join me in lifting up her family in prayers of comfort."

A service celebrating Cook's life is scheduled for Dec. 22 at Cathedral Church of the Advent in Birmingham.

Meanwhile, Brown University will host an interfaith prayer service on Wednesday afternoon to honor Cook and Umurzokov.

Umurzokov,18, had "had big dreams of becoming a neurosurgeon and helping people," reads a GoFundMe page posted in his honor by his family members.

"He always lent a helping hand to anyone in need without hesitation, and was the most kind-hearted person our family knew," the post read. "Our family is incredibly devastated by this loss."

The university's service will be open to students of all backgrounds, and will serve as a "quiet, supportive space for reflection, remembrance, and care."

