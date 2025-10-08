Tony Evans Restored to Ministry by Dallas Church, but a New Pastor Has Been Chosen to Replace Him

Dr. Tony Evans, the founding pastor of Oak Cliff Bible Fellowship, is back in ministry nearly 16 months after confessing to an undisclosed moral failure. However, the long-time pastor will not be returning to the pulpit, the church said.

The announcement was made during a "restoration" service on Oct. 5th where the church's elders, the congregation, and Evans' family gave the pastor a warm welcome.

"Just over one year ago, the elder board of Oak Cliff Bible Fellowship determined that Dr. Tony Evans needed to step down from all pastoral responsibilities and enter a period of spiritual restoration due to sin," Associate Pastor of Outreach Christopher Wheel said at the start of the service. "We recognize that this has been a deeply emotional and challenging time for many in our church family."

He explained that the elders followed a 48-year-old "biblically grounded process" that was not to "conceal wrongdoing but rather to uphold the integrity of the process, to protect the dignity of all involved, and prevent unnecessary speculation or sensationalism."





"Dr. Evans acknowledged in a public statement falling short of God's standard and a need to submit to the church's discipline and restoration process," Wheel said.

"We are pleased to report that Dr. Evans has fully submitted to the church's discipline and restoration process," he continued.

The 75-year-old then took to the stage amid thunderous applause and a standing ovation.

As CBN News reported, Evans stepped away from his senior pastoral duties at the Dallas, Texas, church after reportedly falling short "due to sin."

At the time, both the church and Evans indicated he "fell short of the high standards of Scripture," though a specific reason for the move was not given.

"As you know, this last year has been an extremely challenging time — a time of being separated from what I love most — the proclamation of God's word," Evans said in a video posted to his personal YouTube following his return.

"A lot of that was due to my own fault, and I had to go through a period of repentance and restoration so that healing could take place. The good news is our God is a God of restoration," he added.

During Sunday's service, church leaders praised Evans for how he handled his time away from ministry.

However, Evans is not expected to return to his leadership role, but instead, the church announced Evans' son, Jonathan, will step into the role of lead pastor.

"While he will not be returning in a staff nor leadership role at OCBF," Wheel said, "we joyfully look forward to seeing how God uses Dr. Evans' gifts and calling to proclaim the truth of Scripture with clarity and conviction for the strengthening of the body of Christ."

The church then prayed for the former pastor.

"I'm proud of you," said Jonathan. "It's one thing to watch you preach the Word. It's another thing to watch you live under its authority even when it hurts."

The service concluded with Evans apologizing to the congregation.

"I'm sorry for any inconvenience or hurt that I brought to you in this process," he said. "But I'm thankful that you have followed the teaching that the church is not about a man. It's about Jesus Christ."

