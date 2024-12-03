TikTok's Fate Rests with the US Court of Appeals

A federal judge could soon decide whether to strike down a law that could ban Americans from using TikTok. It's set to take effect in January, and TikTok argues the law infringes on its First Amendment rights.

The fierce battle between TikTok and the federal government now rests with a U.S. Court of Appeals.

TikTok's lawsuit seeks to strike down a ban that would force the app to part ways with Chinese parent company, ByteDance.

Failure to comply could ban the platform entirely from U.S. app stores like Google and Apple.



"TikTok repeatedly has shown that it can, you know, keep American data, personal data about users; and two, there is no more powerful propaganda tool," said Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA).



He talked with CBN News about the app's influence, especially among teenagers, saying that's where about 40% of young people between 18 and 24 get their news and information. Before long, Warner says, TikTok knows what you like before you do.

"So, if the Communist Party says, well, let's put something that's anti-religious, let's put something in that is against Taiwan or pro-Russia, they can build that into the algorithm," said Warner. "So, they've done nothing, to change my view."

The senator's view echoes that of the Justice Department, which maintains banning TikTok is necessary because of ByteDance's Chinese ownership.

The DOJ claims keeping access to the app "creates a national security threat of immense depth and scale."

TikTok argues divesting itself from ByteDance would mean reducing the company to a shell of its former self.

As federal judges rush to decide on TikTok's case, President-elect Trump recently challenged the ban, voicing his support for the platform.

"As you may know, the person who first educated me on this issue was President Trump," said Warner. "During his first term, he raised the concern."

Trump's stance has changed since his first term, when he signed an executive order in 2020 outlawing the app, which was blocked in court.

"I just hope that President Trump, who was again the leader on this, doesn't get convinced by some of his wealthy donors, to kind of change his position," said Warner.

As of October, more than a dozen states and the District of Columbia have sued TikTok, claiming that it's addictive to children.

The company disagreed in a post on X, stating they "remain deeply committed to protecting teens and will continue to update and improve..."

Warner says he's hoping the court will decide in the best interest of our country.

"I know there's a lot of creativity on TikTok," he said. "At the end of the day, you know, we're not saying it has to be banned, but it ought to be owned by some entity that's not controlled by the Communist Party of China."

Both sides say a court ruling by Friday would provide time to pursue next steps or appeals before January 19th, when the ban is scheduled to take effect.

