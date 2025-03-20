Some Republicans Call to Impeach Anti-Trump Judge Who Tried to Block Deportations of Gang Suspects

President Trump and others are calling for the impeachment of a judge who called the deportation of Venezuelan immigrants unconstitutional. It's not the only issue the administration has with judges who are ruling against Trump policies.

When Federal Judge James Boasberg ruled the Trump administration should turn around flights carrying alleged gang members being deported to El Salvador, the Trump Administration failed to comply. Boasberg is now demanding evidence justifying that decision.

While the president claims the judge didn't have the authority to issue that ruling, he told Fox News' Laura Ingraham he didn't ignore it.

"No, I never did defy a court order," Trump said. "And you wouldn't in the future?" Ingraham asked, "No, you can't do that. However, we have bad judges. We have very bad judges," the president replied.

The White House says it will appeal the ruling.

"Judge Boasberg is a Democrat activist," White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters Wednesday. "He was appointed by Barack Obama, his wife has donated more than $10,000 to Democrats."

A reporter pointed out that Boasberg was originally appointed by President George W. Bush and then elevated by President Obama.

President Trump called for Boasberg's impeachment. However, Chief Justice John Roberts stated, "It's long been established that impeachment is not an appropriate response to disagreeing with a judicial decision."

The call for impeachment is creating a rift among Congressional Republicans, with a number dismissing the idea.

Nevertheless, Texas Republican Rep. Brandon Gill filed articles of impeachment against Boasberg charging him with abuse of power by using his position to advance political gain.

Regent University School of Law Associate Dean Bradley P. Jacob, J.D., told CBN News the effort is "unconscionable."

"The Constitution says that a judge or another official can be impeached for treason, bribery or other high crimes and misdemeanors. None of those come into play here," he said.

Meanwhile, three other judges recently ruled against the Trump administration's policies.

One judge ordered the reinstatement of 25,000 federal jobs, calling the probationary terminations "illegal."

A federal judge also just blocked the Trump administration from banning transgender people from military service.

A Maryland court ruled the Department of Education acted illegally when terminating grants under DEI programs.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said activist judges are trying to "slow walk" President Trump's effort to accomplish what the American voters elected him to do.

"There is a concerted effort by the far left to judge-shop and to pick judges who are clearly acting as partisan activists from the bench in an attempt to derail this president's agenda," she said.

The New York Times reports some judges involved in high-profile political cases are expressing fear that online threats and intimidation could develop into violence against themselves or their family

