'So Much Fire... Insane': Malibu Fire Destroys Homes, Forces Thousands to Evacuate

The Franklin Fire has left a trail of destruction in Malibu, CA, raging out of control as it has displaced thousands of residents, including several Hollywood stars.

The fire started late Monday night. Tuesday's daylight revealed the damage as residents recalled their neighborhoods encircled by the fast-moving flames.

"We were completely surrounded by fire everywhere you looked," said Malibu resident Alec Gellis. "I thought I was going to have to drive through a ring of fire just to get out of here."

Gellis saved at least five homes in his neighborhood by pumping pool water through a high-powered hose.

"There was so much fire in here it was insane," he explained.

Some homes burned to the ground as the fire continued through Tuesday.

"A small number of homes in the affected area have been destroyed and damaged," said Fire Chief Anthony Marrone, of the County of Los Angeles Fire Department. "The exact number is currently unknown. We do have preliminary reports that seven structures are destroyed, and eight structures are damaged. This is from an aerial view that we are able to look at damage."

More than 8,000 homes and other structures faced the threat of the fire including more than 2,000 where residents were ordered to evacuate.

The American Red Cross opened a shelter for residents in need.

"To come here and just have somewhere to hang out and you know, get a cup of coffee and lay down on a cot after a tough sleep on the bench seat of the truck was really nice," said evacuee Matthew Ryder.

The ferocious flames have been fueled by winds gusting to 80 miles an hour. At one point the fire jumped the Pacific Coast highway.

Officials say the fire is zero percent contained and some 1,500 firefighters are building containment lines as air tankers drop water on the blaze.

Monday night, the blaze reached the edges of Pepperdine University. Videos show trees on fire near the school's library where students sheltered inside.

"It was just a pretty wild ride, but I got to give props to the university," said student Marcello Campana. "They handled it pretty well. Felt, felt pretty safe. It was definitively a little scary at some points, but I think it's pretty, pretty under control now."

The fire also threatened the homes of several celebrities including actor Dick van Dyke and Cher.

Van Dyke posted on Facebook, "Arlene and I have safely evacuated with our animals except Bobo escaped as we were leaving. We're praying he'll be ok and that our community will survive these terrible fires."

Meanwhile, by late Tuesday forecasters said the strongest winds had passed but the fire is still uncontained, and danger remains.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.



