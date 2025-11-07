Sean Feucht Shares 'Wildest' Testimony of Salvation After Witch Hears God's Voice, Husband Healed

Worship leader Sean Feucht says "nothing is impossible with God" after hearing the testimony of a Missouri woman who was delivered from witchcraft and her husband, who survived being crushed by a 2,500-pound tire.

The founder of "Let Us Worship" often shares the countless miracles he sees while leading evangelistic movements across the country. Recently, Feucht seized the opportunity to highlight the testimony of a husband and wife from Branson, Missouri.

"I am here in Branson, Missouri, and I got one of the wildest testimonies you guys have to hear," Feucht said in the Tuesday video. "I'm here with Shauna and James, and Shauna used to be a practicing witch. James had a crazy, crazy accident that happened, tell 'em."

James turned to the camera and shared the moment that changed the trajectory of the couple's life together.

"I was crushed by a 2,500-pound tire working down into the docks at Long Beach, California," he said. "I got squished like a bug, crushed my head, ripped my backside off my body."

James took off his hat to reveal to the camera that his head still has the scars from the accident.

Shauna jumped in, sharing, "Ten months later, he had a status epilepticus seizure, which means they didn't stop. As a result, They had to put him in a medically induced coma."

The Missouri woman says that in this life-or-death moment, the Lord was working her heart.

"I was taking a shower, getting ready to go back to the hospital, and God very clearly spoke to me and said, 'How many more miracles do I have to show you before you leave?'" she recounted.

She shared that while she was driving to the hospital, she encountered a strange weather phenomenon.

"It wasn't raining that day, but there was a rainbow in the sky," she said. "When I walked into [my husband's] ICU room, he was coming out of his coma."

"She was a witch, and God encountered her right after this crazy accident," Feucht added. "God saved his life. He's totally and completely walking, breathing, worshipping with us tonight. Is God not good?"

The couple responded, "He is good, all the time."

Feucht says the couple's story is "one of the wildest testimonies" he has ever heard.

"Trust me, this is the kind of testimony that makes hell shake and heaven rejoice," he wrote in his "Let Us Worship" newsletter. "We serve a God who heals, saves, and restores!"

As CBN News has reported, the "Let Us Worship" movement began during the pandemic, after states began cracking down on churches and banning Sunday services. Feucht took the bold step of creating worship events outdoors, traveling from state to state, to encourage believers and spread revival across America.

Five years later, Feucht has seen countless salvations, healings, and deliverances.

During an event in Sacramento, California, in early October, another witch reportedly came to Christ while at a "Let Us Worship" outreach.

One of the leaders described that a woman showed up at the event and was telling them she participated in witchcraft and often "spreads her demonic influence among the churches in Sacramento and in California."

"We just began to pray and intercede," the leader shared in the video. "In that moment...she encountered the Lord, like never before."

"[She] got delivered from the demons and demonic oppression...and [she] announced Jesus as her Lord and Savior and denounced the devil and his works," he recounted. "It led to her true salvation and coming out of the witchcraft and Satanism and all that stuff."

"Now her mission, vision, and goal is to bring other witches to Christ," he added. "Because of 'Let Us Worship,' we are seeing that catalyst take off."

