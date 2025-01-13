Scorched Southern California Now a 'War Zone' as High Winds with 70 MPH Gusts Returning

The catastrophic fires around Los Angeles, California are escalating once again with the fierce Santa Ana winds expected to whip up again today. At least 24 people have died and 12,000 structures have been destroyed in the ongoing inferno.

Firefighters in Southern California braced for conditions to worsen with the return of powerful Santa Ana winds, with gusts up to 70 miles per hour expected today.

High winds and flames have already left some of the most expensive neighborhoods in the world looking like a nuclear blast zone.

Evacuation orders remain in place for areas devastated by the fires, frustrating many residents anxious to see if anything is left of their homes.

Homeowners were frustrated authorities would not let them return yet. Police escorts into the hardest-hit areas have been suspended because officials don't have the resources to meet all the requests and some neighborhoods are too dangerous to enter.

L.A. Country Sheriff Robert Luna said, "Driving around some of these areas, they literally look like war zones. It is not safe. We want to get you back into your homes, but we can't allow that until it is safe for you to do so."

Los Angeles Fire Chief Kristin Crowley added, "There is no power there. There's no water. There's broken gas lines, and we have unstable structures."

Governor Gavin Newsom says he will ease building restrictions and permitting requirements to help homeless residents rebuild faster.

Mike Geller, who lost his home and jewelry business, said, "It's insanity. Hotels are packed to the gills. Shelters are packed to the gills."

CBN's Operation Blessing is working with the Los Angeles Dream Center and Cathedral church, serving hundreds of meals, and supplying water, relief kits, N-95 masks, and solar lamps.

Cathedral Pastor James Crocker said, "It's been nothing short of miraculous what God has done over the past 48 hours. It started with a text message and ended with a 53 foot truck from Operation Blessing showing up. Churches everywhere coming together, to support people, to bless them."

Churches in southern California are coming together to serve people affected by the wildfires across the region and your love is walking right beside them, helping them minister to hurting people. https://t.co/TulmOMeRxD#OBI #CaliforniaWildfires #LosAngeles #DisasterRelief pic.twitter.com/Ho7CUI48kQ — Operation Blessing (@operationbless) January 12, 2025

More than 150 volunteers organized and prepped hygiene supplies, food kits, baby formula, cookware and other goods. In all more than 1,100 people were served.

Social worker Jada Tarvin said, "I think the work you guys are doing is incredible. This is such a blessing for us and such a blessing for our neighbors."

The National Weather Service has issued a red flag warning for severe fire conditions through Wednesday, with sustained winds of 50 miles per hour and gusts as high as 70.

