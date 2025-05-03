School Reportedly Bans Student From Performing Christian Songs at Talent Show — Then Reverses Course

A Michigan elementary school has reversed course after reportedly banning at least one student from performing Christian music at a talent show.

First Liberty Institute, a nonprofit legal firm that defends Christian and conservative values, said West Ward Elementary in Allegan, Michigan, initially wouldn’t allow at least one student to perform songs by Christian artists Colton Dixon and Brandon Lake.

Educators reportedly told the student in question the lyrics for the songs were too “Christian-based.” But that changed after First Liberty sent a letter to administrators, and officials reversed course.

“We are grateful for the school’s prompt attention to our letter and their recognition that the law is very clearly on the side of the students,” Kayla Toney, counsel for First Liberty, said in a statement. “Our clients look forward to singing their faith-based songs, as practiced and planned, at the talent show on May 23.”

Allegan Public School District Superintendent James Antoine said in a statement to CBN News that, once concerns were raised about the handling of the situation regarding the talent show, it was remedied.

“Upon review, it was determined that school staff were unfamiliar with the legal guidelines concerning religious expression in a public school setting,” the statement read. “To clarify: students are permitted to perform songs of their choice, including those with religious content, provided the material complies with the student code of conduct — particularly regarding language and theme. Religious songs have been, and will continue to be, allowed at school events like talent shows.”

Antoine said he was happy to see the matter concluded quickly and expressed apologies for any confusion or consternation caused in the process.

“We regret any confusion or frustration this situation may have caused and remain committed to supporting our students’ diverse talents,” the statement concluded.

Toney told CBN News First Liberty learned of the initial complaint April 29 when the student’s father reached out to explain that his 9-year-old child was told the Christian song couldn’t be performed.

“We jumped on it right away,” she said. “It turns out the sweet 9-year-old had been practicing all month. And he had let the school know over a month ago what his song was going to be.”

Toney called the school’s prompt response a “great outcome.” And First Liberty did ask the school to provide training to help staff better navigate these issues in the future.

The attorney stressed the importance of speaking up and taking action when these events unfold, noting the kids at the center of this story likely wouldn’t have been able to audition had First Liberty not gotten involved.

“He probably just wouldn’t have been allowed to participate at all, or he would have been pressured and forced to change his song and to choose different lyrics that the principal approved,” Toney said. “That’s wrong, that’s unconstitutional, and we’re so glad that didn’t happen.”

She continued, “We’re just so grateful that this family was willing to stand out because it is so much easier to let the cancel culture and the pressure just silence you.”

