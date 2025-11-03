'Revival on Halloween Night': Hundreds Worship Jesus as Baptisms Unfold in Streets of Baton Rouge

Songs of worship and praise rang out on the streets of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, on Halloween as hundreds of Christians gathered near the Louisiana State University campus for a revival-type event led by worship leader Sean Feucht.

"Worship, salvations, baptisms, and a move of the Holy Spirit taking back Halloween," the worship leader described on X.

Video footage reveals hundreds of people at the altar lifting up the name of Jesus. And other footage shows people taking part in spontaneous water baptism in a bold declaration that they are giving their lives to God.

Still can’t get over last night in Baton Rouge!!



Worship, salvations, baptisms and a move of the Holy Spirit taking back Halloween! pic.twitter.com/HZwQMoSkdf — Sean Feucht (@seanfeucht) November 1, 2025

This is happening RIGHT NOW next to the campus of LSU in Baton Rouge!



Revival on Halloween night! #LetUsWorship pic.twitter.com/lH6F5OKx3H — Sean Feucht (@seanfeucht) November 1, 2025

"Revival is breaking out tonight in Baton Rouge next to LSU," the former Bethel worship leader wrote. "Light up the Darkness!"

Feucht shared last week that he was hosting a "Let Us Worship" event at "one of the most famous party schools in America."

Taking back the darkness tonight in Baton Rouge!!!!pic.twitter.com/p6ABbidRmH — Sean Feucht (@seanfeucht) October 31, 2025

"They typically celebrate with darkness and demonic rage fest on October 31st, but this year we're flipping the script," he said in a video ahead of the event. "We're taking back that day for Jesus. We are bringing light into the darkness."

"We're gonna plunder hell tonight and populate heaven in the Bayou," he wrote on another post.

"Let Us Worship" began during the pandemic, after states began cracking down on churches and banning Sunday services. Feucht took the bold step of creating worship events outdoors, traveling from state to state, to encourage believers and spread revival across America.

Five years later, Feucht has seen countless salvations, healings, and deliverances.

During a 2021 interview with CBN News, Feucht said the church always comes through and that will not change.

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you receive the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***

"I believe this is going to be an incredible hour for the church," he said. "With the intensity of this season as we've seen all over the world and revival history, the church always rises to the occasion, and I believe it's going to happen this year, and I'm so excited. We're seeing thousands gather together in these cities across America. There is a hunger that I've never seen before, and I believe it's going to increase. Nothing can stop the spread of an unstoppable Kingdom."

Feucht declared at the time that the ministry was "just getting started."

"It's just beginning," he told CBN News. "I feel an incredible grace and now more than ever, we gotta gather in the spirit of unity, to seek the face of the Lord and go after His Kingdom in this hour."

The Halloween outreach was just the latest event to confront evil with the light of the Gospel. Leaders with "Let Us Worship" shared in a video that a self-professing witch encountered Jesus at a recent event in Sacramento, CA.

One of the leaders described that a woman showed up at the event and was telling them she participated in witchcraft and often "spreads her demonic influence among the churches in Sacramento and in California."

"We just began to pray and intercede," the leader shared in the video. "In that moment...she encountered the Lord, like never before."

"[She] got delivered from the demons and demonic oppression...and [she] announced Jesus as her Lord and Savior and denounced the devil and his works," he recounted. "It led to her true salvation and coming out of the witchcraft and Satanism and all that stuff."

"Now her mission, vision, and goal is to bring other witches to Christ," he added. "Because of 'Let Us Worship,' we are seeing that catalyst take off."