Pro-Life Groups Honor 390,000+ Babies Lost From Abortion During Nation's Largest Diaper Drive

Pro-life groups passed out more than 390,000 diapers to parents during a "Celebrate Life" rally over the weekend.

Students for Life of America (SFLA), EveryLife, and other pro-life advocates gathered on Capitol Hill for the "Nation's Largest Diaper Drive & RALLY," just days after the anniversary of the U.S. Supreme Court's historic decision in Dobbs v. Jackson that reversed Roe. V. Wade.

The event aimed to raise awareness about how many lives the abortion industry has stolen from innocent babies recently. At the same time, organizers wanted to do something positive, supporting initiatives that help mothers, preborn children, and families.

"Planned Parenthood's 2022-23 annual report revealed the bloody truth that 392,715 preborn babies were slaughtered by the abortion giant that year. Tragically, the number rose even higher in 2024," said SFLA President Kristan Hawkins.

"As the Pro-Life Generation works to defund Planned Parenthood and all other abortion vendors, we mourn the preborn babies lost, remembering each and every one by gathering 392,715 EveryLife diapers, in their memory. This resource will be donated to families in need as a tangible way to support all who choose life while honoring those no longer with us," she said in a statement.

The drive comes on the heels of the Supreme Court's ruling last week that allows states to block Planned Parenthood from their Medicaid funding.

As CBN News reported, in a 6-3 decision, the justices ruled Medicaid recipients do not have the legal right to sue if a state removes a provider from the program, even if that provider meets federal qualifications.

According to organizers, the SFLA's "Nation's Largest Diaper Drive & RALLY" was also the centerpiece of three weekend-long events celebrating the pivotal Dobbs v. Jackson ruling and marking the reversal of Roe v. Wade.

"Every life is worthy of protection and celebration," EveryLife co-founder and president Sarah Gabel Seifert told Fox News. "These diapers are more than just a powerful representation of the lives that should be here today."

"More than that, we get to give out diapers to families in the area. And every single diaper that doesn't get passed out is going to go to a local pregnancy resource center or a church nearby, so we can make a statement...not just about what we are against, which is abortion, but what we are for," she added.

Pro-life advocates joined the event to continue to demand the defunding of Planned Parenthood.

Hawkins shared that while the event on Capitol Hill should serve as a reminder to politicians of the "price of their inaction," it also aimed to take "a little financial pressure off families" by giving them "life-affirming resources and programs that offer practical help."

"While this diaper drive is a large, singular feat, we hope it drives the pro-life movement to keep pushing Congress to defund abortion mills, hold up and encourage mothers and families, and be pillars of Life in their communities," Hawkins shared.