Prison Ministry: The Untapped Potential of Today's American Church

ANALYSIS

Have you ever been behind bars? A recent study by Lifeway Research showed that more than half of churchgoers in the U.S. have never participated in prison ministry.

Encouragingly, a vast majority reported that they are at least somewhat interested in serving the incarcerated and their families—a higher number than those who have actually participated. The issue hits close to home for many who sit in the pews: One-third of churchgoers either have a criminal record themselves or have a family member with a criminal record.



The issue is not a lack of interest among churches, but rather a perceived lack of opportunity and education. However, meaningful opportunities do exist, and they are growing. The local church can unlock their untapped potential and join what God is doing nationwide, starting right in their very neighborhoods.



When asked, most people in American churches feel a responsibility to care for people impacted by incarceration, including families. Scripture says we are to look after orphans and widows in their distress (James 1:27) and lift up those in need (Proverbs 31:8–9). The Body of Christ is called to love the "least of these," from the stranger, to the prisoner (Matthew 25:37–40), to the prisoner's loved ones. To care for the incarcerated is to care for Jesus and follow His example of love and mercy.



Thousands across America have an empty seat at their dinner table every night because their loved one is behind bars. These families often need help with daily essentials like food, clothing, and shelter. They also share relational needs: predictable relationships, emotional support from their community, and help in maintaining connections with the incarcerated family member.



As Jesus' hands and feet here on Earth, the Church is uniquely positioned for ongoing ministry to families. Churches in all 50 states partner with Prison Fellowship Angel Tree to help forge stronger relationships between incarcerated parents and their children. Angel Tree provides a way for local congregations to share the hope of the Gospel by delivering Christmas gifts on behalf of incarcerated parents—with a goal of serving more than 250,000 children each year. Prison Fellowship also sends kids to summer camp, facilitates sports and STEM camps, helps provide mentoring opportunities, and more.

Angel Tree also empowers churches to enfold families into church life through Sunday worship, Bible studies, youth group, vacation Bible school, and support groups. While Prison Fellowship Angel Tree offers structure, expertise, and funding, the members of local churches serve as the conduit of ongoing connection all year.



Families with an incarcerated loved one face particular challenges, and they also possess unique strengths. When churches welcome these families into fellowship, both parties can experience the reward. That's exactly what happened to my friend Jermaine. God transformed him while he was in prison through an intensive Prison Fellowship program.



Jermaine gained a new mindset and a changed heart, and he strove to be a better father. He also signed up his children for Prison Fellowship Angel Tree, and church volunteers delivered gifts to his children on his behalf. Angel Tree, through the local church, supported Jermaine's family for years as he walked the difficult path to healing.



After leaving prison, Jermaine sought out godly relationships as part of his reentry plan. His family joined Harvest Christian Center International in Leavenworth, Kansas, where the church members' love and authenticity drew him in. He enjoyed the relatable sermons and quickly connected with his pastor.



"I knew that I was going to need a church community," says Jermaine. "I wanted to go somewhere where they're accepting me for the man that I am today and not the person I was yesterday."



Jermaine started volunteering in student ministry at his local church and became an ordained minister. He also served the local homeless population. Then, with no formal experience in politics, Jermaine ran for office in 2017 and became city commissioner of Leavenworth. In 2019, he was elected mayor of the city. Today, he serves on Prison Fellowship's staff as a mission ambassador.



I'm thankful for churches like the one that first welcomed Jermaine home. So many untapped opportunities still lie ahead of us, and Prison Fellowship is working to expand even more opportunities for churches to serve with us in the new year.



Prison ministry should become an important part of every congregation. It reflects the heart of the Gospel: No one, no matter their past, is disqualified from Jesus' grace and hope. He is shaping lives in prison right now to become future leaders of the Church and the community—people we are blessed not only to serve, but also to engage and seek fellowship with. As we walk alongside the incarcerated and their families, we will more deeply experience Jesus and community with His Church, and our shared hope will overflow as a witness to our world.



Heather Rice-Minus serves as President and CEO of Prison Fellowship.