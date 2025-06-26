Pastor's Wife Deported: Family Speaks Out, Pleads for Mercy as Homeland Security Issues Statement

Maria Isidro, a mother and pastor’s wife, has been deported to Mexico, sparking debate and frustration among friends, family members, and supporters.

The details of her case — which continues to attract attention — are complex, as Maria’s family fights for her return to Florida, where she lived for nearly three decades.

Daniella Isidro, Maria’s daughter, told CBN News her mother had been in America for years after coming to the U.S. on a legal medical visa to seek treatment for one of Daniella’s siblings.

She claims her mother and family, who reside in Live Oak, Florida, met annually with Homeland Security officials to ensure they had legal recourse to remain in the country.

As apparent fixtures of their community, Maria’s husband, Josafat, is the pastor of Centro de Adoración Vida Nueva, a Florida house of worship.

But Tricia McLaughlin, assistant DHS secretary, told CBN News in a statement Maria was in the U.S. illegally and was supposed to exit the nation decades ago.

“Maria Isidro, an illegal alien from Mexico, was issued a final order of removal from an immigration judge on Oct. 21, 2004, after she failed to show up for her court date,” McLaughlin said. “She has exhausted all due process and has no legal remedies left to pursue. After failing to self-deport and leave the U.S. for more than two decades, ICE arrested her on June 3, 2025, and deported her on June 11, 2025.”

The statement also took aim at claims by the family and others that Maria was not given proper medical care after being detained, denying such allegations.

“Any allegations that Isidro did not receive medical care are FALSE,” McLaughlin continued. “ICE provides comprehensive medical care from the moment an alien enters custody. DHS takes its commitment to promoting safe, secure, humane environments for those in our custody very serious.”

According to Daniella, though, her mother and family followed the rules and met with officials each year. Documents shared with CBN News seems to indicate Maria did, indeed, routinely meet with officials.

Furthermore, the family furnished the image of a Social Security card made available to Maria in 2015 for the purposes of working in the U.S.

Daniella stated the 2004 issue referenced by McLaughlin was an address error that was eventually corrected, with her mother complying with all the fees and documentation the government requested in subsequent years.

Problems for the family began earlier this month, when Daniella said her mother received notice June 2 that she was to meet with ICE agents, a routine, annual event for the family.

“It was just kind of strange that they asked her to present herself the next day,” she said. “Because it’s usually months ahead that they tell you … they give you at least a few weeks before these appointments come.”

The family assumed this would be an ordinary encounter, but Maria was reportedly taken into custody when she presented herself on June 3 and has since been deported to Mexico. In addition to being compliant, Daniella said her mother has committed no crimes.

Two of Maria’s children, including Daniella, are American citizens. Her son reportedly filed a petition in 2023 to sponsor her for citizenship, but it has been under review.

The family is hoping the case receives a proper review. CBN News has sent follow-up questions to DHS but, at the time of publication, has not yet received a response.

