Pastor Voddie Baucham Dies After Medical Incident: 'Heaven Gained Another Hero'

Voddie Baucham Jr., a Baptist pastor and author, has died after "suffering an emergency medical incident," his ministry announced. He was 56.

"We are saddened to inform friends that our dear brother, Voddie Baucham, Jr., has left the land of the dying and entered the land of the living," Founders Ministries wrote in a statement on their website.

"Earlier today, after suffering an emergency medical incident, he entered into his rest and the immediate presence of the Savior whom he loved, trusted, and served since he was converted as a college student."

Founders Ministries concluded its post with Psalm 116:15: "Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of his saints."

As CBN News reported, Baucham underwent quadruple bypass surgery in 2021 after months of treatment for heart failure. He successfully recovered and continued to minister.

Baucham was born on March 11, 1969, in Los Angeles and studied at New Mexico State University and Rice University, playing football as a tight end, Baptist News reports.

He later transferred to Houston Baptist University, where he graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree. Baucham then earned a Master of Divinity degree from Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary and a Doctor of Ministry degree from Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary.

He founded Voddie Baucham Ministries in 1993 and was an itinerant evangelist until he began to pastor Grace Family Baptist Church in Spring, Texas.

In 2015, he moved to Zambia, where he was named Dean of Theology at African Christian University in Lusaka, Zambia.

According to the outlet, he moved back to the United States in 2022 and was named president of Founders Seminary in Cape Coral, Florida, this year.

Baucham was a best-selling author and wrote Family Driven Faith, Fault Lines, and The Ever-Loving Truth.

Fault Lines tackled the dangers of critical race theory. "It has its own cosmology, it has its own saints, it has its own law. What it doesn't have is the Gospel because there is no grace in anti-racism. There is no forgiveness. There is no restoration," Baucham said.

The preacher's sudden death has astonished the faith community.

Christian influencer and podcaster Allie Beth Stuckey wrote she was crushed by the loss.

"Absolutely devastated. I considered Voddie a friend and ally in the fight against darkness. Yet another brilliant warrior taken out of the battle. Lord, I don't know what you're doing. But I trust you. Be near — to Voddie's precious family, to us, and to our nation," she wrote on X.



Pastor Travis Johnson wrote on X Thursday evening, "Mourning the passing of a giant in the faith. Voddie Baucham's faithful and compelling witness and preaching has significantly blessed my life and the Body of Christ."

Worship leader Sean Feucht shared a video of Baucham noting what death would be like.

"You are going to hear a rumor one day that Voddie Baucham is no more. Don't you believe it. Because though I die, I will rise with Christ. It will not be the end of me," Baucham said in the clip.

Feucht wrote, "Heaven gained another hero today."

"May we all strive to live with the same devotion to truth and compassion that Voddie Baucham exemplified," Dr. Alveda King said. "He longed for a better home, and now he has entered it. Thank you for your faithfulness, Dr. Baucham. We are all better because of it."

Hundreds of others have mourned the loss of the faith leader online.

"Valiant and Faithful Warrior for Jesus!!! Devastated too! Praying, Jesus be near to his wife Bridget, children, and grandchildren," wrote Lora Bell on X.

"Such a strong voice in this wilderness. Our loss is heaven's gain," X user Harry Vonner noted.

Baucham is survived by his wife, Bridget, their nine children, and several grandchildren.

