Operation Blessing Providing Relief, Hot Meals, And Prayer in Kentucky Town Devastated By Tornadoes

Severe weather will continue to pound Gulf states into midweek. Meanwhile, residents of Kentucky are still dealing with the devastation of powerful tornadoes that ripped their communities apart.

CBN's Operation Blessing is on the scene in London, Kentucky where the town's mayor and local churches are working together to help bring healing to the community. Here's what they all said about the disaster relief effort:

"London is a small town with big ideals. This is family. You know, no matter where you go around in this city, people's gonna treat you good," said London Mayor Randall Weddle.

Macie McDaniel, a volunteer and local educator, agreed.

"We're like a big family, and if something happens, we're gonna be there because it, it doesn't matter what disaster hits our little area, we wanna help one another," she said.

A tornado hit in Laurel County on Friday night.

"You could only see the debris in your headlights or where a flashlight was. You knew it was bad. It wasn't until the next morning when daylight broke that I realized how bad this was," Weddle said.

Operation Blessing quickly got into position to help.

"We're here on the ground in London, Kentucky, where the devastating tornado hit just a few days ago. We got on the road to come and help the hurting people in this community. We come out with a load of supplies and we were looking for a place that we could set up that was close to the devastation. We were praying that God would lead us. They were receiving food and supplies at a company called WB Transport. And as we were unloading this, they asked if they had, if they could have some more food," said Kevin Walker with OB.

"We've been able to set our mobile kitchen, our work order trailer and our construction trailers, and been able to, to just minister to the people in this community. It's been such a wonderful thing. Without the support of the mayor and the support of WB Transportation, we wouldn't be able to do what we're doing," Walker added.

Weddle said the community is relying heavily on their faith in God.

"Without God, we're not gonna get through this. We need him. So to allow anybody that, that is pushing the me message of Christ to be here utilizing my building or city property, whatever, I'm gonna do it," he expressed.

Much of the community also sees OB volunteers as a lifeline.

"A group of me and my coworkers came out here and we're helping Operation Blessing with passing out meals to the workers and the people of the community that were affected," said McDaniel.

"You can just see the Lord through this. Like he takes these really bad things and he turns it for good. You see all these people out here that are just walking humbly and helping each other out, and that's what the Lord tells us to do, is to serve others," added volunteer Kaylee Hobbs.

"And we just wanted to say thank you for helping us. All the people that have donated, all the people that have volunteered, keep praying. Just any little thing matters that helps," she expressed.

The prayers rising up the town of London, Kentucky is upholding the community during one of its toughest challenges.

"When you're out here in this construction, being able to get a hot meal and then having somebody to say, 'Hey, can I pray with you?' That means a lot," said Mayor Weddle.

"We want to thank you for supporting us," added Walker. "We want thank you for giving. We want to thank you for volunteering. We want to thank you for praying for us, and as we continue to do God's work, may God richly bless you."

If you would like to support Operation Blessing as it helps those hit hard by these devastating tornadoes, you can call CBN at 1-800-700-7000 or click HERE to visit Operation Blessing's website.