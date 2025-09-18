'Nothing Short of a Move of God': Nearly 5,000 Decisions for Christ at Recent 'Life Surge' Events

Leaders overseeing a faith-based leadership and business event are watching something phenomenal taking place in stadiums around the country. Hundreds, and sometimes even thousands of attendees, are giving their lives to Jesus in what they are calling "a move of God."

Life Surge gathers thousands of people from around the country to "learn why and how to create and multiply financial resources for Kingdom Impact," according to their website.

Joe Johnson founded the for-profit organization that invites prominent faith speakers and artists, such as Priscilla Shirer, Tim Tebow, and Chris Tomlin. Additionally, it is known to attract well-known business leaders like Robert Herjavec from Shark Tank and Marcus Lemonis from The Profit.

Johnson previously founded Welfont and, according to his website, is a "diehard Jesus follower." He told Startup Magazine he started Life Surge to help integrate faith with careers.

"Another guiding philosophy I would say is we talk about this as an organization, but as individuals, that there's the biblical commandment to be fruitful and multiply, fill the Earth, but we use that in a business setting that we want to be fruitful as individuals — and we're always multiplying," Johnson told the outlet.

At a recent Grand Rapids, Michigan meeting, more than 5,000 attendees participated in worship, received dynamic teaching, and gained practical tools to bring back to the marketplace.

The event's lineup included motivational speaker Nick Vujicic, Duck Dynasty's Willie Robertson, football champion Tim Tebow, Hall of Famer Calvin Johnson, Auntie Anne's founder Anne Beiler, author and podcast host Ed Mylett, and worship leaders Paul and Hannah McClure of Bethel Music.

Each speaker brought unique stories of faith, perseverance, and calling that left a lasting impression on attendees, Life Surge reported.

"Through worship, teaching, and practical strategies, attendees were encouraged to align their faith with their finances—discovering how to build businesses, steward wealth, and invest in Kingdom purposes," reads a press statement from the organization.

However, the most impactful part of the weekend was the 1,033 people who made decisions for Christ.

"Seeing thousands of people worship together and over a thousand respond to the Gospel in one city is nothing short of a move of God," said Life Surge President Shawn Marcell. "Our prayer is that this is just the beginning of revival in Grand Rapids and beyond."

Over the course of the summer, Life Surge has seen a momentous shift during their events. Marcell recently told CBN News Digital that when they first began these events in 2021, he didn't think to present the Gospel because it was an event that had been designed for Christians.

"When we first started doing the events, we really didn't think a lot about doing a gospel presentation because it was marketed primarily to believers," he explained.

The turnout at these events has grown substantially since 2021, when it first held events in 2 cities. In 2024, it has grown to include over 30 cities.

But Marcell adds that "something has shifted in the last several months."

At an event in Anaheim, California, 1,200 people responded to the Gospel message, he shared, adding, "It was more than 25% of the crowd."

About 1,400 people gave their lives to Christ at a Life Surge gathering in San Francisco.

And in Portland, Maine, more than 1,100 individuals made decisions for Christ, while countless others walked away equipped with tools to grow in their faith, finances, and future, Life Surge reports.

"We have begun to see really a revival, an awakening...to be honest, the responses) kind of caught us by surprise. But now we will not do an event without giving people an opportunity to express their faith in Christ, and it's, it's truly been remarkable."

Marcell believes Life Surge will have a ripple effect on communities around the country.

"The Great Commission is not just for pastors, and when we're serving in a church context. But the Great Commission can be best expressed in the marketplace. I mean that is the mission field God has given most of us to go and bring His love."

"I think there is an awareness [now] that there's a need to really be able to express our faith and also to not be apologetic about building and growing in our skills and being the best in our space to truly have that platform to speak to people and compete in a way that honors God," he added.

"We have truly seen remarkable things in terms of people responding to Jesus at our events," Marcell expressed. [There is] a general awareness [among believers] that 'Hey, God has called me and placed me for such a time as this.'"

