In-N-Out Burger President Exits California, Expands Christian-Owned Franchise to TN

In-N-Out President Lynsi Snyder has announced that she and her family are moving out of California and relocating to Tennessee as they plan to expand the franchise in the Volunteer State.

Snyder, an outspoken Christian and fast food heiress, shared her decision in a recent interview with podcaster Allie Beth Stuckey on "Relatable."

"I really loved living in Northern California," she told Stuckey. "And there are a lot of great things about California, but raising a family is not easy here, doing business is not easy here."

Since its founding in 1948, In-N-Out Burger has become a cultural phenomenon. Snyder, the granddaughter of Harry and Esther Snyder, has been the president since 2010 and is overseeing the chain's expansion in Franklin, Tennessee. The company plans to open its first restaurant in the state next year.

"It will be wonderful having an office out there, growing out there, and being able to have the family and other people's families out there," Snyder told Stuckey.



In-n-Out President Lynsi Snyder reveals for the first time that she and her family are LEAVING California for Tennessee. “Raising a family is not easy here,” she told me. “Doing business is not easy here.”



After 77 years, In-n-Out HQ will say goodbye to its home state and set… pic.twitter.com/yorQTiRXzx — Allie Beth Stuckey (@conservmillen) July 18, 2025

She noted that the bulk of their stores will remain in California, but they will be closing a few locations and moving their headquarters from Irvine to Baldwin Park.

"My uncle opened the office in Irvine … in the '90s," Snyder explained. "When my dad came down to run the business, we had moved to Northern California. It was family over fighting with his brother and running the company."

Despite frequent requests, there are currently no plans to expand to Florida or the East Coast. "Florida has begged us, and we're still saying no. The East Coast states, we're saying no. We are able to reach Tennessee from our Texas warehouse," Snyder said.

However, they will also be expanding to Washington and New Mexico.

Snyder is a mom of four and has been married to Sean Ellingson since 2014. She says her faith in Christ informs her business decisions, and she always keeps in mind her family and their values.

"In every decision about the future of In-N-Out Burger, I give strong consideration to what my grandparents and my family would think is best for our company," Snyder said previously. "This move helps us bring our In-N-Out family back together in a way that strengthens our ability to serve customers, who are always our top priority."

"Some of our associates will be relocating to Tennessee, which makes it even more important to centralize our western headquarters in one location," she added. "Our West Coast family will be together in one place, where In-N-Out Burger began."

Since the 1990s, the company has printed Bible verses on its packaging. Snyder later made the decision to expand the Bible verses to coffee cups and fry boats.

"It was my Uncle Rich who put the Bible verses on the cups and wrappers in the early '90s, just before he passed away," Snyder said. "He had just accepted the Lord and wanted to put that little touch of his faith on our brand. It's a family business and will always be, and that's a family touch."

Snyder is just the latest high-profile business figure to flee the state that's become known for heavy taxes, oppressive regulations, progressive politics, and a punishing cost of living. Charles Schwab and Chevron left California, citing regulatory issues, taxes and high operating costs. And Elon Musk announced last year he was moving the headquarters of SpaceX and social media company X to Texas.

And as CBN News has reported, other high-profile Californians have also been making an exodus from the state in search of a peaceful, family-oriented life away from the Hollywood scene.

Kat Von D, who recently gave her life to Lord, left for the state of Indiana in 2020 saying she felt the state had "terrible policies, tyrannical government overreach, ridiculous taxing," and "so much more corruption."

After being in Hollywood for 40 years, actress Andie MacDowell moved to South Carolina. "I'm happier now than I have been in a long time," she said last year, adding that the move had her contemplating attending a local Episcopal church.

Actress Ali Larter and her family left Los Angeles during the pandemic to move to Sun Valley, Idaho, and said last year they have no plans to return. "We fell in love with the beauty of the mountains and their quiet grandness," she told Rue Magazine.

Actor Kirk Cameron shared last year that he fled California for Tennessee. "It's pretty clear that California has been moving in a particular direction for a long time," he told the Washington Examiner.

The 53-year-old said he discovered Tennessee has become a haven for "a lot of California refugees," including many "creatives" looking for a new place outside of Hollywood to establish community, CBN Digital reports.

His sister, Candace Cameron Bure, has joined the exodus from L.A., explaining why she had to leave. "We didn't feel safe anymore," she told Fox News. "And that was the biggest reason that we moved."

"Not everyone in Hollywood lives behind guard gates, and we weren't behind gates," Bure explained.

