'Love Your Jewish Neighbor': How Christians Are Battling the Spike in Global Hate

The October 7, 2023 massacre in Israel fueled a surge in antisemitism around the world. It got so bad that 2024 was called a "peak year" for antisemitism. The number of incidents worldwide doubled from 2023 and rose 340 percent from 2022.

Even in America, Jews face greater threats of discrimination, online harassment, and physical violence. Here's the latest example reported by CBN News:

Growing up as a Holocaust survivor's daughter has had its challenges for Melanie Sol. When she decided to write her father's story, Melanie was shocked by the disturbing antisemitic assault that followed: https://t.co/NgAusTCX2S pic.twitter.com/ayUwfyNrqB — CBN News (@CBNNews) February 3, 2025

To combat this growing tide of antisemitism, the ministry Jewish Voice recently launched the Love Your Jewish Neighbor campaign, encouraging Christians to reach out with love and support of the Jewish people in their communities.

Led by Jonathan Bernis, Jewish Voice exists to transform lives and see all of Israel saved.

The ministry has helped more than a million people, planted churches, and seen more than 60,000 new believers in Jesus.

For more than 50 years, Jewish Voice has brought both humanitarian aid and the gospel message to Jewish communities around the world, growing the Messianic Jewish community, and engaging the Church to love Israel and the Jewish people.

WATCH The 700 Club on Tuesday for the full interview with Jonathan Bernis. And click here to learn more about the Love Your Jewish Neighbor campaign

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you receive the latest news updates from a Christian perspective.***