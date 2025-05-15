Joe Rogan Stuns With Skepticism of Big Bang, Proclamation About Jesus’ Resurrection

Popular podcaster Joe Rogan delivered shocking statements on a recent episode of his show, casting doubt on the Big Bang theory and seemingly defending the plausibility of Jesus’ resurrection.

“It’s funny, because people will be incredulous about the resurrection of Jesus Christ, but yet, they’re convinced that the entire universe was smaller than a head of a pin and that for no reason that anyone has adequately explained to me, instantaneously became everything? OK,” Rogan, believed by many at minimum to be an agnostic, said during a conversation with comedy podcaster Cody Tucker on “The Joe Rogan Experience.”

Ultimately, Rogan said he finds the Big Bang theory — the scientific explanation of how the universe began as a tiny, hot, dense point and rapidly expanded and then cooled over billions of years, and is still actively expanding — tough to adopt.

He also wondered if humans, based on the notion that we are born and die, might place “biological limitations” on the universe and our understanding of existence.

“Wouldn’t it be crazy if there wasn’t something at one point in time?” Rogan continued. “That seems even crazier than there has always been something. … There couldn’t be nothing, and then, all of a sudden, everything.”

According to The Christian Post, Rogan also quoted late ethnobotanist Terence McKenna who, according to biologist Rupert Sheldrak’s 2009 book, “Morphic Resonance: The Nature of Formative Causation,” essentially said belief in the Big Bang requires faith of its own.

The quote in question centered on modern science’s principle of proclaiming, “Give us one free miracle and we’ll explain the rest.” That miracle, of course, centers on the appearance of energy and mass in the first place.

Critics of a theological worldview will often say, “Well, who created God, then?” But this same question persists even for those who embrace the Big Bang and believe something essentially emerged without any source or Creator to spark the universe’s expansion.

“That’s McKenna’s great line … the difference between science and religion is that science only asks you for one miracle — the Big Bang,” Rogan said. “I’m sticking with Jesus on that one. Jesus makes more sense. People have come back to life.”

The conversation did move in other directions as well, with Rogan at one point posing the question, “Is God the universe?”

In the end, though, Rogan seemed to conclude the aforementioned line that “Jesus makes more sense.”

A portion of the conversation is here [caution: strong language].

