Jimmy Carter's Life and Faith Honored as 4 US Presidents Attended His Funeral

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter was honored Thursday with the pageantry of a funeral in the nation’s capital and a second service in his tiny Georgia hometown that launched a Depression-era farm boy to the world stage.

Before the 39th President's flag-draped coffin was brought into the National Cathedral, the Armed Forces Chorus sang the hymn “Be Still My Soul.” His close friend Rev. Andrew Young delivered the opening scripture, a quote from Jesus: "I am the resurrection…"

In life, Jimmy Carter worked to help people throughout the world, seeking to cure diseases, help the poor, and end racial and political divisions here at home. He believed in bringing all people together. That was in evidence as Presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump sat side by side, talking amiably together as they awaited the funeral service. Presidents Bill Clinton and Joe Biden were also in attendance.

In delivering the eulogy, President Biden described Carter as a man of character. "Jimmy Carter's friendship taught me ... strength of character is more than the title or power we hold. It's the strength to understand that everyone should be treated with dignity, respect. That everyone -- and I mean everyone deserves an even shot."

Rev. Andrew Young also noted that he knew Jimmy Carter for more than half of his life, saying he "symbolized the United States of America, and his love for all of God's children... You have been a blessing of God."

Carter's grandsons eloquently shared precious memories of not only seeing him serve the world but also serving them as a grandfather who showered them with love and guidance.

Joshua Carter said, "He worshipped the prince of peace." While grandson Jason Carter said, "His life was a testament to the goodness of God."

In closing, Biden said America is a journey of faith and Jimmy Carter embodied that as a patriot. As his grandson Joshua stated, Carter was a man who lived by the fruit of the Holy Spirit. He acted justly, loved mercy, and walked humbly before his God.

Jimmy Carter's afternoon funeral in Plains, Georgia, was a small affair limited to family, friends, and members of Maranatha Baptist Church. Carter was buried alongside his late wife, Rosalynn Carter, in the same town where they were born, lived most of their lives, and passed away.

