Jack Hibbs Says Antisemitism on the Right Is Tied to End Times Prophecy

Inflammatory voices like Candace Owens and Nick Fuentes have bought into the “doctrine of demons,” according to Jack Hibbs, pastor of Calvary Chapel Chino Hills.

Hibbs, author of the new book, “Watching Waiting: A 40-Day End Times Devotional,” appears on an upcoming episode of CBN’s “Faith in Culture,” where he shared what he sees as biblical ties between growing antisemitism and end times prophecy.

Hibbs refers to the Old Testament passages of Ezekiel 38 and 39, describing a future invasion of Israel by a constellation of nations led by Gog of Magog, which God will supernaturally defeat to protect His chosen people.

“No Christian should be ruffled by the comments of particular podcasters [like Owens or Fuentes] who are now fomenting this antisemitic view,” he said. “That should be expected if you know your Bible. It shouldn’t trouble you, but it doesn’t mean you should be silent, either. You should speak up.”

The pastor went on to point to the Apostle Paul’s writing in 1 Timothy 4:1, in which he wrote, “Now the Holy Spirit tells us clearly that, in the last times, some will turn away from the true faith; they will follow deceptive spirits and teachings that come from demons.”

“That’s what’s happening,” he said, noting that Scripture states Jesus will return to Zion. “If Satan knows this, wouldn’t it be advantageous, in his twisted thinking, to get an antisemitic flow to try to abolish the viability of the nation of Israel, to say that Israel is illegitimate, that it doesn’t exist, that God didn’t know what He was talking about.”

Because of his view on these prophesies, Hibbs encouraged believers to stand by Israel, though that doesn’t mean Christians shouldn’t be critical of some of the Israeli government’s actions.

“Of course it’s not sinless,” he said. “Listen, Israel is as messed up as America is, which is exactly how messed up Canada is. Nations are messed up. But there’s only one nation that has a covenant that God says, ‘I’ve made with them forever,’ and it’s not America — it’s Israel.”

