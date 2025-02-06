Trump Announces Executive Order to Protect Religious Liberty, 'Eradicate Anti-Christian Bias'

President Donald Trump announced Thursday he is creating a task force led by the Department of Justice TO "eradicate anti-Christian bias" within the federal government.

The president made the announcement at a private event following the 73rd annual National Prayer Breakfast–his second prayer breakfast speech of the morning.

Attorney General Pam Bondi will lead the effort and immediately halt "all forms of anti-Christian targeting and discrimination within the federal government" including at DOJ, IRS, and FBI, Trump said.

Bondi would also work to "fully prosecute anti-Christian violence and vandalism in our society and to move heaven and earth to defend the rights of Christians and religious believers nationwide."

Trump says he plans to launch the initiative with an executive order he plans to sign Thursday afternoon.

Faith groups are commending the president for creating a commission to protect religious liberty.

Ralph Reed, president of the Faith & Freedom Coalition, said in a statement," In the aftermath of the Biden Justice Department targeting parents attending school board meetings for possible prosecution and the FBI targeting faithful Catholics as a possible domestic threat, it has never been more important to eradicate all forms of targeting, bias, and discrimination based on faith at the federal level."

"Faith & Freedom Coalition's 3 million members and supporters strongly support President Trump in his defense of religious freedom and the rights of Christian Americans," the statement continued.

Earlier today, Trump addressed lawmakers at the 73rd National Prayer Breakfast on Capitol Hill highlighting the importance of faith.

"From the very beginning of our Republic, America has always been a nation founded by people of faith and strengthened by the power of prayer, united by four simple but beautiful words. 'In God We Trust,'" he said.

Trump said he believes people "can't be happy without religion, without that belief. Let's bring religion back. Let's bring God back into our lives."

The 47th president added he is also forming a White House faith office led by Rev. Paula White, who served as a faith adviser during his first term.