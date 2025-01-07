ISIS-Inspired Terror Strikes America: Pastor Responds to ‘Demonic Upheaval’

With the New Orleans terror attack shocking the nation and world, theological questions about evil and related issues are naturally emerging.

Shane Idleman, lead pastor of Westside Chrisitan Fellowship in Southern California, joined CBN News this week to discuss the problem of evil — and to offer guidance to Christians about how to discuss the tragic terror assault that left 14 dead and countless others injured.

Idleman believes there’s a “lot of demonic upheaval” in contemporary culture, with now-deceased suspect Shamsud-Din Jabbar reportedly finding inspiration from ISIS to conduct his attack, which included driving a vehicle through a crowd on Bourbon Street.

“I think that does play a role — when you’re not walking with the Lord, you’re on the wrong side of the team and you can be definitely inspired to do these types of things,” the preacher said.

Watch Idleman explain:

Idleman also dealt with some of the bigger questions about mass casualty events like this, noting some would ask how and why God would “allow” it to happen.

“If we go back to creation, back to redemption, back to sin entering the world … once that entered in, the world is a very evil and wicked place,” he said. “And that’s why God calls us to be the light, to bring the message of salvation, to warn people of His judgment.”

While many find themselves captured by fear after such events, Idleman said Christians must remember to root hope in Jesus.

“Our faith does not waver based on news headlines,” he said. “Our faith is to be solid and unyielding, and the deeper you build that relationship with God, the stronger your foundation is.”

For those overtaken by fear, Idleman encouraged them to watch their social media intake and to adjust accordingly to stop themselves from being overwhelmed by what they’re observing and reading.

“Are you on the internet all the time and feeding fear, because you can feed fear — but you can also feed faith,” he said. “So, that’s time to get more into God’s word, more into worship.”

Idleman said Christians also need to take the mantle of leadership to help culture, being “salt” and “light.” It’s a process, he said, that starts by putting God at the center.

The preacher encouraged believers to use their social media platforms and areas of influence to regularly share Scripture and to point others toward hope in the Lord.

