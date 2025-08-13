'I Wanted You Dead': Woman's New Age Encounter with Demon Was Terrifying - but Then Jesus Showed Up

CHRISTIAN ANALYSIS

A woman who escaped the dark world of New Age spirituality is sharing about how Jesus set her free from a life of oppressive encounters with evil forces.

Priscilla Blanchard recently told the "No Longer Nomads" podcast about her journey, starting with a confusing childhood involving abuse, spiraling deep into the New Age, revealing just how easily the enemy of our souls can dress up deception to look like light.

While she was looking for truth, she was misled by authorities at several points in her life. One moment came during her service with the federal agency called AmeriCorps, working for a "social justice" program, when her leaders encouraged participants to explore all religions as paths to God.

Not long after that, an old boss referred her to a "life coaching" program that turned out to be a brainwashing pathway into New Age deception. That life coaching program even included an unsettling ritual that she now describes as "satanic," involving leaders dressed in black, hoisting the trainees into the air in the shape of a cross.

She now says the principles she was taught were very similar to the universal-style spiritual teachings of Oprah Winfrey, Deepak Chopra and certain famous programs. She was taught to "manifest the life of my dreams" and other practices like meditation and "mindfulness" that are being mainstreamed these days into pop culture. That was really just the beginning of her downward spiral.

"It felt like truth," Priscilla now says. "But it was a trap."

Before long, she went all-in on "energy work"—layer after layer of spiritual practices that seemed harmless at first but kept pulling her into darker places. But what looked like light turned out to be a carefully crafted trap.

At her lowest point, Jesus began breaking through the darkness. But she says Satan didn't let go without a fight. When Priscilla finally saw that her whole world had become a spider web of lies, the spiritual battle turned very real. One night, a demon spoke through her roommate's voice and snarled: "I wanted you dead."

Watch Her Tell Her Life Story Here:

Grief, the Occult, and Freedom

But before she got to that point, she had been traveling deeper and deeper into New Age, not realizing she was losing herself. Embracing concepts like "twin souls" and past-life readings—things that felt beautiful and cosmic—had opened doors to something far darker.

When her boyfriend, who she believed was her "twin soul," tragically died while traveling abroad, grief drove her deeper into darkness. She turned to necromancy, trying to contact him.

That's when things spiraled fast. She couldn't sleep. She felt haunted, heavy, tormented. Looking back, she says it was like Satan had locked her inside her own body and was using her freely for his purposes.

But even in the thick of that darkness, God was moving.

Eventually, in a hospital room, Jesus started to break through. Everything started to shift. She started devouring the Bible for hours a day. Peace replaced torment. The fog in her mind cleared.

Now She's Telling Everyone

Today, Priscilla's mission is simple: warn the deceived and point them to the real Jesus. Sadly, many folks fall prey to New Age practices, assuming they're doing good things. But this is merely a trap set by the enemy to influence people, our culture, and ultimately to turn us away from the true light of Jesus.

