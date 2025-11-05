Gold's Gym in Los Angeles Revokes Membership of Woman Who Opposed Man in Women's Locker Room

A Los Angeles singer says her membership to Gold's Gym was revoked after she sounded the alarm about a biological male inside the women's locker room while she was unclothed.

In a heated on-camera rant, former gym member Tish Hyman shared that she was getting kicked out of the facility after confronting a trans-identifying person.

Hyman posted a video on her social media page Monday showing her confronting a man wearing a black sweater, earrings, and a necklace after he allegedly followed her into the locker room and called her an expletive, National News Desk reports.

Another male gym member is seen confronting the person now identified as Alexis Black.

"Now he knows how to be a man, right? Now he knows how to be a man. Stay outta the women's locker room! We don't want it. He needs to have his gym membership revoked," Hyman railed.

The singer-songwriter shared that while Black was escorted from the gym, her membership was revoked.

Hyman, who identifies as a lesbian, told TMZ Live that she has encountered several trans people who identify as women in the women's locker room at the Beverly Center location.

"About four weeks ago, the first encounter happened. I was naked and I was drying [off] and I turned around and there is a man in the locker room," she told the outlet. "Of course, I'm shocked. I thought maybe I missed a sign that there were workers working. So I said, 'Sir', and I didn't even get to [complete] a sentence...and he says, 'You can't tell me nothing...I'm a woman.'"

Hyman said that the person continued to use expletives when addressing her. She said she was so shocked that she started calling for help. Gym staff escorted the gym member out of the locker, but not the gym, Hyman notes.

The 42-year-old Bronx native filed a complaint, but assumed it was an isolated incident.

She said she went back to the gym the next day and ran into another person she considers to be a "predator."

"I ran into a dude that was bigger than the last dude," she said, describing Black.

A video taken by another gym patron shows Hyman ranting about being kicked out after confronting Black.

Hyman told TMZ Live she had finally had enough and felt the need to not only confront the transgender woman in the locker room, but also make it clear why Gold's Gym was kicking her out.

"The reason why I spoke out like this is because I have had this experience with trans women in the women's locker room, disrespecting me, not meeting me with any empathy...literally men who are crazy and this has happened 6 to 7 times in three to four weeks," she explained.

"Up until this point, I did not know that these people were allowed to go into the women's restroom. I saw the sports and I was confused and I thought there is no way...this is going to be overturned...there is no way they are going to let this go through because this doesn't make sense."

"But somehow that did happen. And it is happening," she explained, adding, "I'm a musician. I am not into politics, (but) this is a non-partisan issue. This is about women and men and women's safety."

"It's uncomfortable and it is an invasion of privacy," Hyman concluded.

Hyman is urging people to boycott the gym chain and insists that others "take a stand."

"It's really hurtful. How can you claim to be a woman, yet completely ignore how real women feel?" she questioned. "It ain't right."

Influencers and Christians are weighing in on the controversy.

Turning Point USA contributor Riley Gaines reshared Hyman's video writing, "If we saw boldness like this back in 2020, this insanity would've never been allowed to fester like it has. God bless you for speaking the truth loudly, @listen2tish."

Arch Kennedy, an author and former meteorologist, once lived a gay lifestyle before encountering Jesus.

He advised in a blog post on how Christians should respond to the controversy.

"I don't know what will happen next for Tish Hyman or Gold's Gym. But I do know that truth will stand when all else falls," he wrote.

"God's design for male and female is not up for debate. It's written into our biology, our DNA, and our very souls. No cultural pressure, no legislation, and no ideology can erase what God has spoken," Kennedy continued.

"Still, the way we defend truth matters. As Christians, we're called to do it with love, gentleness, and humility, never arrogance or anger. The cross reminds us that grace and truth always meet at Jesus."

He explained that the message "must remain simple."

"We can love people without lying to them. We can be compassionate without compromising. And we can be bold without being cruel," he wrote.

The Gold's Gym located in Hollywood was acquired by EOS Gym. CBN News has reached out to the gym for comment.

