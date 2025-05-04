'God’s Prophetic Time Clock': Michele Bachmann on Israel, End Times

Former U.S. congresswoman Michele Bachmann called it “absolutely heartbreaking” to observe the events that have unfolded since Oct. 7, 2023, when Hamas terrorists attacked Israel.

The staunch supporter of Israel, whose roots supporting the Middle Eastern state go far back, recalled living in a kibbutz when she was a teenager.

“I lived there. I worked there,” Bachmann said. “And just to see people that I knew were killed there … it was horrific to watch that.”

Despite the horror, Bachmann, who now serves as dean of the Robertson School of Government at Regent University in Virginia Beach, Virginia, said she has also been heartened to see God working amid the chaos.

“In the midst of all of this devastation, we’ve seen one miracle after another,” she said. “We’ve seen the faithful hand of God and, so, it’s literally like the Bible said, we are living in the days that the prophets long to see, and that’s how I feel: we’re watching God fulfill His word through the power of His faithfulness.”

Bachmann continued, “That’s been remarkable. I truly believe, just like it says in Romans 8:28, that what man intends for evil — and clearly there were jihadists that intended for evil … God will use for good.”

She said there’s no replacing the people who were killed or those who have suffered as hostages, but she believes God will use the evil the world has witnessed “for His glory.”

“He is lifting up the Jewish people in the Jewish state in a different way,” Bachmann said, also going on to highlight President Donald Trump’s pro-Israel stances thus far. “We don’t know what’s going to happen, but we’re living in a time when the hinge of history is turning.”

She said people today are watching the “hand of God” move — and she expects more to come.

“I think we’re going to see even more miraculous, marvelous things happen,” Bachmann said. “Not only just within our lifetime — I think in the next months and year, we’re going to see remarkable things we could have never imagined happen that is good to benefit Israel and the Jewish people.”

Speaking of the biblical end times, Bachmann said “Israel’s central” to those Scriptures.

“If you want to know what’s going on with the Bible and God’s prophetic time clock, you look at Israel,” she said. “The whole world is focused once again on Israel, on Jerusalem, and what is going to happen. It seems like we’re all anticipating with bated breath.”

In all of this, Bachmann believes the world is watching the “truth of the Bible” play out, with eschatology and current events converging in truly fascinating ways. As for Israel’s enemies, Bachmann said the Bible is clear that God will take care of them.

Thus, she encouraged believers to be in prayer, as she said the Lord is advancing His kingdom even amid the chaos and consternation of the day.

“The fruit that’s coming forth is more than we could have ever hoped or imagined for,” Bachmann said. “So, even though you hear ‘wars and rumors of wars,’ what we’re seeing is the fruit of God in the middle of all that, the smoke and the rubble, there are miracles that are playing out every day.”

Ultimately, Bachmann said Christians should support Israel, pointing back to Scripture as the litmus test and a call that should spark this connection.

“It’s in alignment with the word of God,” she said. “The word of God is very clear — we’re to bless Israel and not curse Israel. When we bless Israel, we’re blessed; when we curse Israel, we’re cursed.”

She then cited Isaiah 40, which implores people to “comfort” God’s people, proclaiming that such a proclamation is currently needed. Bachmann encouraged Christians to comfort Israel and suggested perhaps some were too late in doing so after Oct. 7.