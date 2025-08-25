'God Calls US':  Regent Students Join Operation Blessing in Service to Needy Communities

Excitement recently filled the air as students from Regent University joined forces with CBN's Operation Blessing for its third annual service project.

"They have a passion to raise Christian leaders to change the world and we have a passion to help provide help and hope to our hurting world in tangible acts of love in times of crisis, and so it's a wonderful opportunity to come together to help people in their time of need," said Dan Moore, Director of Strategic Partnerships and Volunteer Engagement of Operation Blessing.

Five hundred freshmen packed 1,180 hunger bags for local residents in Hampton Roads while also assembling nearly 3,000 hygiene kits and 2,016 disaster relief kits for Operation Blessing's disaster response team to distribute where hurricanes, tornadoes, or other natural disasters might strike.

"We're coming into the height of hurricane season," explained Moore. "They're calling for an active season. So, to have hundreds of students that can devote some of their time before the Regent University school year, semester is huge. It makes a huge difference."

Students found the experience to be a great way to kick off their college journey.

"We don't just seek to provide physical help, but through that physical help, we can then extend spiritual help and show these people the love of Christ," said Regent student Elle Herson.

"It's not only what God calls us to do, but it's fulfilling, and it just shows you that your purpose is more than just yourself," said student Caedmon Reams.

It is a sentiment that is part of the mission at the Christian school.

"Giving of yourself is actually the best thing you can do," said Adam Williams, Dean of Students at Regent. "That emulates the life of Christ, which we're trying to do here as we create Christian leaders that change the world."



