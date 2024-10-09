Florida Residents Flee in Droves as Milton Threatens Life-Threatening Devastation

It's one of the largest evacuations in Florida history. Millions of people are in the path of Hurricane Milton as it approaches the Gulf Coast.

The powerful storm is expected to hit Sarasota, just south of Tampa Bay.

As of Wednesday morning, Milton was still a powerful Category 4 hurricane. Forecasters predict a potentially devastating storm surge – as much as 15 feet.

Residents are urgently preparing – and praying – as Milton approaches.

Hurricane hunters from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration got a taste of Milton's ferociousness as they flew into the storm Monday.

"The forecast for Milton has not really changed very much. We're still expecting a powerful hurricane to reach the coast of Florida as we get into the late evening hours," said Michael Brennan, director of the National Hurricane Center.

In San Mateo County, Browning Pearce Elementary has turned its gymnasium into an evacuation center.

Pastor Marquise Brinson of the Holy Word Revival Center is bringing some homeless individuals from her community here to seek shelter.

"I let them know the beginning of yesterday when I rode around, 'Hey I'll be back to bring you guys in,' and then we also made bags to keep them sustained for the next few days, along with hygiene bags," said Pastor Brinson.

The urgency is palpable, with many praying for safety and for the storm's strength to diminish before landfall.

Pastor Jane Hamon of Vision Church in Santa Rosa, Florida, posted on Facebook asking the Lord to send "a sheering wind from the north to disrupt this storm and cause it to diminish to a minimal storm before it lands."

"We hope and pray that our home's intact and everything's fine, and even if some things are minor, we'll get things taken care of," said evacuee Mike Mull.

The big concern with Milton right now is the storm surge.

"In this purple area, basically from Pinellas County, Hillsborough County, Tampa Bay, Sarasota, Manatee County, somewhere in this region, is going to experience 10 to 15 feet of inundation above ground level. This is destructive, life-threatening storm surge, not a safe environment to stay in," said Brennan.

As the storm nears, Tampa residents like Karina Kobil are not taking any chances after recent experiences with flooding.

"With Helene, we had about six feet of water inside our home, and they're predicting the surge to be about 10 to 15 feet, which is twice as much as Helene," said Kobil.

East of Tampa in Clearwater Beach, residents there scrambling to remove debris from Helene.

"We're just trying to clear as much as we can out and just pray for the best," said Angel Entwistle, a Clearwater Beach resident.

Venice resident Daniel Kruse and many others are stepping up to help, ready to weather the storm together.

"I was just overwhelmed by the Holy Spirit to just help others, help everybody as I can. And if I can help others to see that, that's what I'm here for, all in the glory of God," remarked Kruse.

CBN's Operation Blessing is already on the ground in Valdosta, Georgia, helping those hit by Hurricane Helene. It's been moving more resources into the area to be ready to help victims of Milton once it clears.