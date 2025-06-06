Evangelist Nick Vujicic Urges Christians to Embrace Biblical Counseling

More than half of practicing Christians admit to struggling with pornography use, and yet, when asked, only 10% said they were aware of their churches providing programs to kick the addiction.

That issue alone — the church failing to minister to people in practical and pragmatic ways — is doing significant harm to the body of Christ, according to author and evangelist Nick Vujicic.

“We’ve got Christians who are saved, bleeding on their way to their graves,” he told CBN News earlier this year, speaking about the lack of resources available to churchgoers in the West, an issue he’s seeking to remedy.

Speaking from Grapevine, Texas, the Australian-born preacher suggested every believer could benefit from one-on-one counseling.

“I personally have gone through counseling and I have counseled many people; we all need counseling,” he said. “We all have addictions, from ebbs and flows and ups and downs, widows and widowers — everything in between. There are people being bullied at school every single day. How about counseling them? How about the veterans? The churches don’t even talk very much about veterans because they don’t know how to equip and encourage them along the way.”

“It’s all about meeting [where] the people are at, healing their hearts, having counseling, having accountability, moving forward, and dreaming big again — but going back to the dreams of what is His dream for the church, which is unity,” Vujicic added.

A Barna Group survey released earlier this year found that, while Americans across the board are much more open to counseling than they have been in the past, Christians are still slower to accept the practice.

About 33% of non-Christians surveyed for the study acknowledged seeking treatment for mental illness. Conversely, only 15% of practicing Christians said they had done the same.

Later in the conversation, Vujicic called the American church writ large to repentance, even predicting the U.S. could be on the precipice of the “most crippling season” if the country doesn’t do so.

“God loves us so much, He wants all of us, and God doesn’t have all of us yet,” he said. “So He may allow some crazy things to happen before we actually repent.”

