Evangelicals in Office? 'We're Asking the Living God to Move into the Public Square of America'

When President Trump returned to the White House, his message resonated with many Americans when he talked about a "revolution of common sense." Now, some conservatives want another revolution: a movement of pastors and parishioners running for political office.

"What we're doing is spiritual, the byproduct is political," says David Lane, the head of the American Renewal Project. His organization has been focusing specifically on the swing state of North Carolina with the goal of convincing 500 North Carolina pastors, spiritual leaders or churchgoers to run for various positions from school board to city council to even Congress.

At a recent event in Raleigh, North Carolina, President Trump videotaped a message to pastors and their wives who assembled at the gathering. "Across the state you have inspired dozens of faith leaders to run for office and win elections and they've been winning them in droves," President Trump told the group. "I will be cheering you on as you recruit 500 church members to run for office in 2026 and 2028."

Four years ago, the American Renewal Project successfully recruited 50 pastors and spiritual leaders for statewide offices – 25 won their primaries and 10 won the general election. "If we stay home, the other side's put their candidates in, who then draft and pass legislation and codify into law their values," David Lane told the gathering in Raleigh. "We're asking the living God to move into the public square of America."

Overall, the 2026 Midterms are already looking to be a dogfight as a handful of states across the country are changing their redistricting rules. Just this week, Missouri's Republican governor signed into law a new map that could net the GOP an additional congressional seat. Texas drew first with a map to benefit the GOP in the midterms. Red states like Indiana and Florida are also planning to do the same. Meanwhile, Democrats are trying to redistrict in the blue states of California, Maryland, and New York.

As these political maneuvers play out, North Carolina Congressman Pat Harrigan says the battle ahead is focused on something much bigger. "I've always spoken the truth, and I will always continue to speak the truth," Harrigan explained to pastors in Raleigh. "We are not winning. We are making progress, but we are not winning. There is still a mountain of work to do, and it will take all of our lifetimes to undo what has been done in this country to sow sin instead of righteousness."

While it might take a lifetime, members of this movement believe the result will be worth the work and that now is the time to start.

