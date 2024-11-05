'The Economy, the Economy, the Economy': Voters Weigh in on What Matters Most to Them

The 2024 presidential campaign comes to a conclusion today, and it all comes down to the battleground states where the margins are razor thin. Voters across the country are lining up to cast their ballot and election officials are taking extra security precautions to protect them.

In the final hours of the campaign, former President Trump made his case blitzing North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Michigan.

"Are you better off now than you were four years ago?" Trump asked during a final rally. "I've asked that question so many times that I've never had one hand go up for the other."

The Harris campaign spread out across Pennsylvania, ending on top of the "Rocky" steps in Philadelphia.

"And here at these famous steps, a tribute to those who start as the underdog and climb to victory," said Harris.

More than 80-million Americans voted early, and this Election Day millions more will cast their ballots with polls showing a tight race to the very end.

The race between Trump and Harris appears to be a toss-up in seven battleground states. According to the final Emerson College Polling/The Hill, the races are so close they're a statistical tie.

In Arizona, Trump leads Harris 50 percent to 48 percent. Georgia has Trump edging out Harris 50 to 49 percent. In Michigan and Nevada, the race is tied 48 to 48. In North Carolina and Pennsylvania, Trump leads Harris 49 to 48. Wisconsin is also tied at 49 to 49 percent.

Voters in Virginia told CBN News what issues are most important to them.

"The economy, the economy, the economy," said one voter. "I vote my wallet."

Another said, "I would say women's rights and education."

"Considering that I'm leaving tonight for my son to graduate Marine Corps boot camp I'm very excited for this election and I'm hoping we get the right one in there," said another voter.

Eighty-one-year-old poll worker Ernestine Tillett has been working the polls in Virginia for 20 years. She said the right to vote is precious and is encouraging others to do their part.

"I was born in Edenton, NC, and at that time we weren't allowed to vote," Tillett told CBN News. "I fought, and I marched, I had to fight for the right to vote."

Meanwhile, state officials are beefing up security to keep election workers and polling places safe.

A vote counting site in Maricopa County, Arizona has added metal detectors, armed guards, surveillance cameras and if necessary, a SWAT team.

"We don't want to intimidate anybody," said Maricopa County Sheriff Russ Skinner. "We just want to make sure that the people inside that building are secure."

And in the nation's capital, security fences have been installed in case of violent protests following the election.



"The FBI is looking at all those threats that come in," said James Barnacle, Deputy Assistant Director of the Criminal Division. "Here in the command post, we're triaging that information, we're working with our field offices."

CBN News will be following the latest with both campaigns throughout the night.

Analysts say while some states will know the winner tonight, it could take days to know the final result.

