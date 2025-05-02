'Don't Mess With Our Kids': Prayer Movement Kicks Off in 5 Key Cities to Draw Kids, Families to God

A national movement aimed at protecting children and their families from "an agenda determined to sexualize our kids" will be spearheading a prayer movement in five major cities beginning next week to see the "sacredness of gender and family as defined by God" restored.

The "Her Voice Movement" was founded by Jenny Donnelly, and since its inception in 2011 has launched a major prayer movement to reverse an agenda within America's education system that is working to teach children according to the "ways of LGBTQ... and beyond."

"We are currently living in a hinge of history moment that will impact generations to come. One that demands a response from every man and woman on the face of the planet," said Donnelly and organizer Ross Johnston in a press statement. "As millions of babies are aborted every year, hundreds of thousands of children are trafficked, and the nations of the earth are in crisis—we can no longer sit silent and remain quiet."

Donnelly felt called to give voice to mothers and fathers across the country who didn't want to stand "idly by while the children of our nation are indoctrinated by a liberal, political, and sexual agenda that seeks to destroy their God-given identities."

Last April, she launched the grassroots movement #DontMessWithOurKids, which met to pray outside every state capitol, and nearly 400,000 people showed up to say "enough is enough."

Now, Donnelly is bringing another major prayer movement and outreach to five cities in the U.S.

MayDayUSA is kicking off on May 5th in New York City and will continue to Miami, Houston, Seattle, and Los Angeles each week throughout the month.

Evangelist Claudia Morales, the founder of "Heels and Tiaras Ministries,'' is overseeing the MayDayUSA effort in New York City and tells CBN News it is a "clarion call" to parents in the country.

"There is a mayday crisis because they're messing with our kids and now we're coming and we're saying don't mess with our kids," she explained.

Morales said she was sleepwalking when it came to being involved with today's politics. But it became personal after her young daughter called her from the stall of a Target bathroom to tell her a transgender man was in the stall next to her.

"Immediately at that moment, I said, 'Listen, something has to change,' because we need to stand up for our children, for their rights (and) for their protection. So it is important for us to stand up because if we do not stand up for them then there are voices that will," she said.

She told CBN News that fellow believers are called to engage and push back against a corrupt system.

Morales cites Jeremiah 29:7 which reads, "Seek the peace and prosperity of the city to which I have carried you into exile. Pray to the LORD for it, because if it prospers, you too will prosper."

"He is calling us to make a stand. He's calling us. [The scripture] is telling us that engagement is not only encouraged, but it is a mandate," she said. "If they prosper, so will my home."

Morales said there is a specific reason that New York and the other cities were chosen as points of outreach to the community.

"The Lord gave [Jenny] a dream where there were five different [water] fountains streaming and the Lord told her these are the cries of the children," she recounted.

Morales explained that when she and the other leaders looked up statistics in their cities, they all learned that those particular places are some of the top hubs for human trafficking.

According to the Human Trafficking Hotline, Texas, California, and New York are the top states with the highest number of cases of human trafficking.

Morales believes God showed the group that these specific cities have the highest number of incidences of human trafficking and he is sending a clear message to rescue the children.

"At the top of the list is Houston then comes Los Angeles, then comes to New York City, then comes to Miami and Seattle," she explained. "So God is very strategic in everything that He does...God revealed to her this is where the children are crying out."

New York City's MayDay will kick off in Times Square on May 5th and be an outreach to the community. Attendees will not only have the opportunity to receive products and services that will bless them but will hear the Gospel message preached.

MayDay USA will continue throughout the month. It will take place in Miami on May 10th, Houston on May 18th, Seattle on May 24th, and finish up in Los Angeles on May 31st.

Morales said a lot of prayer has gone into the event and she believes that, "God will lift up a generation that is bold and courageous enough to be able to say, 'I know my identity is in Christ and we will not bow down to the identity of the world."

"If our youth loses their identity in Christ, then there is an enemy out there that is going to say, 'I can give you one,'" she expressed. "So we are saying silence [to] the voice of the enemy and we [will] lift up this generation."