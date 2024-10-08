Churches Are a Beacon of Hope in Helene’s Aftermath as Remote Regions of NC Report Little Gov't Aid

Communities across the Southeast are working to recover from the devastation left by Hurricane Helene. Churches and faith-based organizations are stepping in to meet critical needs beyond food and water, offering hope and restoration to those affected.

In the small mountain town of Swannanoa, North Carolina, volunteers from across the country have gathered to assist with recovery efforts. One of the hardest-hit areas, Swannanoa's residents are relying on their faith as they salvage what remains of their homes and livelihoods.

"That river is usually a nice little river, beautiful. It turned into a massive 27-30 feet above flood stage – places where nobody had ever seen it," said Jeff Dowdy, Senior Pastor of First Baptist Church of Swannanoa.

*** CLICK HERE to Help the Victims of Hurricane Helene

Dowdy's church was spared significant damage, allowing it to serve as a beacon of hope for the community. The church has become a distribution site, receiving so many supplies that they're now sending them to those with fewer resources. Still, the destruction around Swannanoa is staggering. Utility poles have snapped in half, roads and railroads are washed out, and concrete slabs are all that remain of some homes.

"We were able to make it through as a church, so we feel that God has spared us so that we can be a beacon of hope in this community," Dowdy added.

Further north in Asheville, the Asheville Dream Center has set up operations outside Revel Church, organizing semi-truck loads of donated goods. They're distributing water, food, and other supplies throughout the region. Founder Michelle Coleman says the outpouring of donations has been overwhelming.

"We've been trying to keep track, but the need is so great, we're just sending it out," Coleman said.

Coleman noted that while there have been reports of government aid, they have yet to see it in the area. However, the church and its volunteers have refused to wait, creating a grassroots network of support.

"Right now, we're getting semi-trucks in here. We're loading them, and we have over 60 nonprofits, churches, businesses, recovery centers, and neighborhoods that we are getting supplies out to," Coleman said.

Residents of Asheville are grateful for the help. "My best friend told me about this place this morning. I mean, it's allowed me to get toilet paper. I didn't have any," said local resident Mariana Escobedo.

For many in the region, the disaster will be remembered for decades. As Pastor Dowdy reflected on the 2024 flood, he shared stories from his congregation about a similar flood in 1916, a historic event now echoed by the current catastrophe.

"They'll be talking about the flood of 2024 for generations to come," Dowdy remarked.

Despite the unimaginable loss, survivors are finding solace in their shared faith and resilience. Aid continues to pour in as helicopters fly overhead, delivering supplies to those still stranded in the mountains.

CBN's Operation Blessing is also on the scene in western North Carolina. Teams are serving hot meals, as well as bringing food, water and water purification systems to people in remote areas.

A second Operation Blessing team is at work in Valdosta, Georgia. Cleanup crews are hard at work helping clear debris from yards and protecting damaged homes from the elements.

Joshua Elwood is a retired police officer whose wife has been in and out of the hospital since before the storm. He says Operation Blessing's help took a huge burden off his shoulders.

"They have cleared the debris they're currently clearing the last of the tress off the top of my house the large trees in the front of my yard have been cleared afterwards. They've helped stack the debris. Afterwards, they'll start looking for punctures and tarping my roof where necessary. It's just a humongous amount of support that I honestly wasn't prepared to received and I'm so very grateful for," he said.

Operation Blessing is now sending more resources to Valdosta in preparation for Hurricane Milton's impact in Florida.

If you would like to support Operation Blessing as it helps those hit hard by Hurricane Helene, you can call CBN at 1-800-700-7000 or click HERE to visit Operation Blessing's website.

God Is on the Move Across North Carolina in Helene's Crushing Aftermath https://t.co/MWocQNuQw9 pic.twitter.com/Lq3JuVrPx7 — CBN News (@CBNNews) October 7, 2024

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***