‘Chilling’: Sean McDowell’s Son Encounters ‘Demon’ While Evangelizing in NYC

The son of well-known apologist Sean McDowell encountered what he believes was a demonic manifestation while sharing the Gospel with a self-avowed Satanist in New York City.

Scotty McDowell, a student at Biola University, where Sean serves as a professor in the Talbot School of Theology, was participating in an internship this summer with The Center for Truth in Love.

TCFTIL founder Ben Schettler invited Scotty to New York City, where they conducted street interviews and set up “change my mind” tables to discuss theology and matters of faith with passersby. During one of those events, Scotty met a man who introduced himself as Jason.

“He tells me that he’s a self-proclaimed Satanist,” Scotty says of Jason, who was waiting in line to debate Schettler on the inerrancy of Scripture. “At this moment, I’m like, ‘Whoa, OK. This is very different from just talking to somebody from New York. This is a spiritual battle.'”

After Jason discloses he’s a Satanist, Scotty asks him if he can explain to him “what the Gospel is.”

In response, the man shifts back and forth before pulling a set of Tarot cards from his pocket, telling Scotty he has to “check my map.” Jason then bumbles and makes gargling noises and appears to be disoriented before Scotty puts his hand on his shoulder, trying to bring him back into the present.

Seconds after, Jason shouts an expletive and says, “Peace, Scotty,” then runs off.

Initially, Scotty told his dad he was somewhat “oblivious” to what was actually happening, describing what ensued as Jason was “speaking in another language” and “grunting.”

“At this moment,” Scotty reflected, “I remember just praying for this man’s soul. … The craziest thing to me was when the man didn’t do anything. But the second I said, ‘Jason, do you know who Jesus is?’ It was like a switch in his brain. Something went off … and I think my biggest takeaway from the entire thing was … [to] say things you know are true about Jesus.”

That jarring interaction, he added, reminded him of the power of the name of Jesus.

When Sean asked his son if he believes the encounter, which took place a few months ago, was a genuine demonic manifestation, Scotty said he is “really confident that it was.”

Reflecting back on the exchange, Scotty said he realized he “wasn’t scared” by the encounter because he “had the Holy Spirit” with him. He went on to reference Romans 1:16, in which the Apostle Paul wrote, “For I am not ashamed of this Good News about Christ. It is the power of God at work, saving everyone who believes — the Jew first and also the Gentile” (NLT).

“We’re not supposed to be ashamed,” he said. “There’s power in the name of Jesus. And I wasn’t scared. Now, watching it back, I was like, ‘Dang, I probably should’ve been scared.’ I put my hands on him. I don’t know what could’ve happened. I could’ve gotten seriously hurt.”

Nevertheless, Scotty continued, he is confident “the Lord was watching over” him and that he had “an angel next to” him.

Sean agreed the encounter appears to have been authentically demonic and said he is “super proud” of his son’s work over the summer and his faith in that moment.

