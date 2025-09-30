Candace Cameron Bure Tapped for Historic Bible-Reading on America's 250th Birthday

Candace Cameron Bure has been named as one of the national spokespersons for America Reads the Bible, a faith-based event that will commemorate America's 250th birthday next year.

The actress, New York Times bestselling author, and Great American Media Chief Creative Officer will lend her voice at the landmark event taking place in the nation's capital from April 18-25, 2026.

Bure is the chief content officer, actor, and producer at the Great American network where faith and family are the focus.

As CBN News has reported, Bure was widely recognized for her recurring roles on the Hallmark Channel for 15 years. But she left that network to create "family and faith-filled programming" with Great American Channel.

"I am constantly looking for ways that I can inspire people to live life with purpose," Bure said. "GAC fits my brand perfectly; we share a vision of creating compelling, wholesome content for an audience who wants to watch programming for and with the whole family."

Since her transition into the role, the network continues to grow and gain new fans.

"Candace has been a trusted voice for faith and family values for decades, and we're honored to have her serve as a top spokesperson for America Reads the Bible," said Bill Abbott, President and CEO of Great American Media.

He added, "Recent tragedy has reminded us how important it is to come together around faith and prayer. This historic event will allow us to share God's Word in a way that will uplift and strengthen our country. We are honored to be part of such a meaningful celebration."

Bure, along with other faith leaders, ministries, and everyday Americans, will take part in this historic, week-long Bible-reading event at the Museum of the Bible.

Discipleship partners include the Christian Broadcasting Network (CBN), Time to Revive, Whitaker House Publishing, Andrew Wommack Ministries, National Hispanic Christian Leadership Conference, Wallbuilders, and the National Religious Broadcasters Association (NRB TV). Worship leaders will include Phil King, Leeland, Meredith Andrews, and Dustin Smith.

The event was inspired by the biblical prophet Ezra, who read Scripture aloud to the Israelites, an ARTB press release notes. In the same fashion, readers from diverse communities will narrate the Bible from Genesis to Revelation in a livestreamed program from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily over the course of seven days.

"America Reads the Bible is an invitation for people across the nation to reflect on the Bible's historic role in American life and its ongoing relevance to individuals and families today," said Bunni Pounds, founder of Christians Engaged, the organization spearheading America Reads the Bible.

Organizers hope the event will spark revival in the nation.

"America Reads the Bible is a sacred opportunity to call our nation back to its spiritual foundations. Through a public, continuous reading of the entire Bible in our nation's capital by our national leaders from all spheres of influence, we believe God can spark revival in individual hearts and inspire Americans to carry the Word forward in their lives and communities into the next 250 years of our national story," reads a statement on their website.

America Reads the Bible will be produced by Great American Media and streamed on Great American Pure Flix.

In a separate statement about the event, Abbott said, "America Reads the Bible is a powerful reminder that the foundation of our freedoms is deeply tied to the Word of God. This historic partnership reflects our mission to celebrate faith, family, and country by bringing this national moment into every home."

Attendees may experience the event live at the Museum of the Bible or register to join the livestream on AmericaReadsTheBible.com.

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***