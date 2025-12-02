A Biblical Convergence of Prophecy and Current Events - Are the End Times Upon Us?

CHRISTIAN ANALYSIS

The number one point of contention regarding biblical prophecy of future events is the time sequence of when they will happen. Today's Christian community is often at odds with one another, seeing through a glass darkly, arguing over the scriptural timeline of end-time events. However, if you spend some considerable time delving into the Word, as I did in my latest book, America's Josiah Moment, you can see that not only does America perfectly fulfill the description of Babylon the Great, but we are smack in the middle of a prophetic convergence.

https://www.prophecyusa.org/americas-josiah-moment

"Convergence" is defined by "the act of moving towards union or uniformity," and that is exactly what is happening now. The depictions of the end days are aligning perfectly with what is happening in today's society. The world has watched America dominate global trade, finance a war machine second to none, and fulfill her role as the richest, most powerful empire of the world. Through the Abraham Peace Accords, President Trump is trying to bring peace between the sons of Abraham, Ishmael and Isaac. But this act can only temporarily delay what biblical prophets have already foretold — the wheel is in motion, the stage is being set and biblical prophecies are rapidly being fulfilled. But are current-day prophecies converging with scripture? Are we being warned that on the day of her destruction, Babylon will look like and act like Sodom and Gomorrah (Isa 13:19)?

Jeremiah 23:20-21 says, "In the latter days you will understand it clearly. I did not send these prophets, yet they ran; I did not speak to them, yet they prophesied." Jeremiah prophesied the fall of Jerusalem to Babylon — and in 605 BC, it happened exactly as he said. Yet even before the 70-year Babylonian captivity began, Jeremiah foretold the future judgment of Babylon itself. Why? Because surely "the Lord GOD does nothing unless He reveals His secret to His servants the prophets" (Amos 3:7).

But here's the prophetic twist: Could Jeremiah's word be a dual prophecy? A typology with one fulfillment in his day and another in ours?

The Expositor's Bible Commentary admits it troubles scholars that Jeremiah 50 and 51 predict Babylon's destruction — yet when Cyrus conquered Babylon in 539 BC, the city fell without a battle, without destruction. That kind of sudden, fiery judgment never happened to the Babylon of old. The Persians simply diverted the Euphrates River, crept in under the gates and overtook the palace — the very night Daniel interpreted the handwriting on the wall (Daniel 5). There was no fire, no overthrow, no desolation.

Which means the Babylon described by Jeremiah and Isaiah — a Babylon "abundant in treasures," "dwelling on many waters," and destined to become "a burnt mountain" — must still await a future fulfillment. Could this be a prophetic picture of America? Could this be a prophetic convergence of scripture?

What comes next will shock the world, but unfortunately has already begun. The seven-year tribulation on Earth will begin with a divine release of seven seals, seven trumpets and seven bowls of judgment from Heaven. Those judgments over a seven-year period will result in a third of the earth's population dying, a third of all fresh water being embittered, a third of sea life dying and a third of all plants and vegetation ceasing to grow. These troubling signs will be initiated by the release of the four horsemen of the apocalypse and will end life as we know it.

There is something at work that common sense and logic cannot defeat. It's a spirit of anti-Christ, anti-Jew, anti-Jesus and anti-Judeo-Christian protocol. Antisemitism, immorality and humanism have permeated modern culture. This spirit has already surrounded the globe and infiltrated every level of government, education, industry, sports and religion.

So, what does this mean for us as a nation? When does God finally say, "Enough is enough?" It means that we are in our Josiah moment — the moment of pause, of respite, before the Lord's ultimate judgment on our nation and the world. The convergence of current events and biblical prophecy is happening at breakneck speed. Let's be clear: judgment, swift and true, is barreling towards our fallen world. Now is the time to reignite our fellow Americans for Christ and make ourselves ready for God's escape plan that is literally out of this world.

This is the warning. This is the Word of the Lord. What happened then and there… is a shadow of what is coming here and now. Let the church awaken. Let the prophets speak truth. And let the people of God prepare their hearts — for Babylon the Great will fall, and only those who heed the voice of the Lord will escape the judgment in the twinkling of an eye, through an open door that no man can shut. (Rev 3:8-11).

Richard Pearson is a best-selling author and the founder and host of ProphecyUSA, an international TV broadcast that explores the mystery of America's role in Bible prophecy. Airing on more than 120 stations across Canada, the U.S., and Israel, ProphecyUSA has featured influential guests like Rabbi Jonathan Cahn, Rabbi Jason Sobel, Pastor Jack Hibbs, Gene Bailey, and Stockwell Day of Canada. Pearson's latest book, "America's Josiah Moment," was released on September 16, 2025.