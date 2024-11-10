Arkansas Gov. Sanders Unites Faith Leaders to Tackle State's Key Social Issues

Hunger continues to be a national concern, and it's no different here in Arkansas where one food bank alone is providing more than 11 million meals each year.

Kent Eikenberry, CEO of the Northwest Arkansas Food Bank, said, "Food insecurity across the nation affects 40 million people, based on the latest number I've heard. The problem is far too large for any single organization to solve."

This is why the Northwest Arkansas Food Bank collaborates with more than 100 agencies to provide nutritious food to children, the working poor, and senior citizens in their region.

Christen Butler, of the C.A.L.L. Foster Family Ministry, explained, "Food insecurity is a significant reason why children enter foster care. We need to get ahead of it to help keep kids from entering the system and to stabilize foster families, so children receive the help, love, and healing home they need."

Supporting those in need was the reason more than 100 area faith leaders gathered in Little Rock for the first Arkansas Faith Summit.

Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders said, "There are so many silos within the state, from government to the faith community to the private and public sectors. Bringing everyone together in a collaborative spirit allows us to tackle some of the state's biggest issues."

Flanked by her father, former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee, Sanders spoke candidly about her belief that faith is a driving force behind addressing issues like food insecurity, foster care, social media concerns, and educational freedom.

"I hope this becomes an annual event in Arkansas," said Stephanie Nichols, of the Arkansas Justice Institute, who emphasized the importance of school choice in education and how the state's LEARNS Act provides funding for parents of eligible students who choose private schooling or homeschooling.

Nichols added, "One example I encouraged attendees to consider is how my kids attend a homeschool co-op held in a church. If more churches opened their facilities for educational purposes, we'd have more children educated with biblical worldviews."

Governor Sanders recently launched the Arkansas Faith-Based Initiative website, which allows individuals and organizations to connect online and engage in various community initiatives. She noted, "A lot of these entities are already doing some of this work, but bringing them together to work collectively will allow us to make a much bigger impact and potentially make Arkansas a model for other states to follow."

While states like Florida and Tennessee also promote faith-based initiatives, Sanders believes Arkansas' Faith Summit is a unique statewide networking event. "I encourage other governors to explore if a similar event could work in their states," she said.

The governor told attendees she's not trying to turn the capitol dome into a church steeple, but encouraged people to live out their faith. And a big part of that, she said, is working together to help others.

"When your faith is authentic, you don't leave it behind when you step into any role, whatever job it may be."

Part of the summit included a discussion on the separation of church and state and how Christians can be bolder in their faith without fear of crossing boundaries.

Stephanie Nichols expressed her hope for innovation within the Christian community, saying, "I hope we see more creativity from the body of Christ going forward, because I believe we all have something to bring to the table with that approach."

Justin Bilson, from Fellowship Bible Church, reflected, "Whenever this many faith leaders gather, everyone brings their own thoughts and opinions. But I really appreciate that we can come together under one purpose—to acknowledge the importance of the intersection of faith and government and to believe in a greater purpose for our state. I believe the church should be at the forefront."

What may result from the summit's outreach remains to be seen. However, Eikenberry expressed optimism, referencing the story of Jesus feeding the 5,000: "I often joke that Jesus himself ran the first food bank. He took five loaves and two fish and fed a multitude. That's what we are asked to do every day."