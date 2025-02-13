Advocates Say Refugee Resettlement Pause Endangers Some Persecuted Christians: 'Death Sentence'

America's first refugee legislation came in 1948, helping almost half a million Europeans flee communist regimes. Since 1975, the U.S. has admitted almost four million refugees.

In his first day in office President Trump suspended refugee admissions with an executive order that stated the country "…lacks the ability to absorb large numbers of migrants, and in particular refugees."

Matt Soerens, a vice president with World Relief, says the action has had a negative impact on families awaiting resettlement.

"Our staff have had to call family members who are already here in the United States, who've been resettled in recent months or years or decades, and who had loved ones who perhaps had been waiting in a refugee camp 10, 15, 20 years who finally had been approved for settlement," Soerens told CBN News. "We had a travel date, and we've had to call and let the stateside folks know that at least for the immediate future, that travel has been canceled. And it's a devastating conversation to have to have."

While the executive order calls for a 90-day review, agencies like World Relief, that rely on government funds, worry about budget cuts following the president's new deportation order and immigration policies.

"We still believe we have an obligation to those whom we have already invited to fly to the United States," Soerens said. "Our government arranged those flights. We made a commitment to them that we provide some very basic support. They've got basic food and other basic necessities so that we can help them then to find a job to be economically self-sufficient."

Open Doors US serves persecuted Christians around the globe and CEO Ryan Brown applauds America's longstanding policies of welcoming refugees.

Brown said in an interview with CBN News, "The U.S. has historically just been that beacon, if you will, that symbol of hope of a place where the weary and huddled masses are able to receive that sanctuary."

Open Doors reports that around 380 million Christians worldwide are persecuted because of their faith. That's happening in places like Sudan, Iran, Iraq, and Myanmar, where following Jesus can lead to imprisonment, violence or worse.

Brown said if the U.S. dramatically reduces or ends its resettlement program, those fleeing religious persecution are likely to be affected.

"For those that are denied opportunity, for some of them, the net effect is a death sentence because they have literally no other opportunities with the persecution that they're facing," said Brown. "For the U.S. to close its borders from those that are needing and seeking that sanctuary because of their faith in Christ it's a discouraging message."