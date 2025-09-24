Would-Be Trump Assassin Ryan Routh Found Guilty in Court

A Florida jury has convicted the man who tried to assassinate then-presidential candidate Donald Trump in Florida last year

Seven women and five men found Ryan Routh guilty of all five federal charges. He faces life in prison.

Routh was removed by force after he tried to stab himself in the neck with a pen upon hearing the verdict.

Last September, Routh was discovered hiding in the bushes with a rifle on President Trump's golf course as he was playing a round.

Routh fled the scene when confronted by the Secret Service, but was later captured on the highway.

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you receive the latest udpates.***