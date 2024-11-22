Trump Names Pam Bondi as Attorney General Pick After Gaetz Withdraws

President-elect Donald Trump has quickly moved to nominate a new attorney general after his first choice, Rep. Matt Gaetz, withdrew amid controversy.

Trump has selected former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi for the role.

Bondi, who previously served two terms as Florida's attorney general, has already received endorsements from key Republican senators, including Missouri Sen. Eric Schmitt. Schmitt congratulated Bondi on social media, calling her "an incredible attorney general."

Florida Sen. Rick Scott also voiced his support, praising Bondi's track record of keeping the state safe.

Gaetz announced his withdrawal after facing a House Ethics Committee investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct, drug use, and payments to underage women. Gaetz has denied the charges, but he cited concerns about becoming a distraction to Trump's transition process.

Bondi, a member of Trump's transition team, expressed her pride in being part of the effort to surround the incoming president with "the brightest and best people." Trump wasted no time in announcing Bondi's nomination, hoping to stabilize the transition process after Gaetz's unexpected exit.

Meanwhile, another of Trump's recent nominees, Pete Hegseth, faces allegations of sexual misconduct stemming from 2017. Hegseth, nominated to head the Department of Defense, has denied the accusations. "The matter was fully investigated, and I was completely cleared," Hegseth told reporters, declining to comment further.

In other political news, the GOP has secured a confirmed Senate victory in Pennsylvania, with challenger Dave McCormick officially winning a recount, giving Republicans 53 seats in the U.S. Senate.

The Republican Party is now expected to push ahead with Trump's agenda. South Dakota Sen. Mike Rounds has already introduced a bill aimed at fulfilling Trump's promise to abolish the Department of Education.

