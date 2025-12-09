Trump Announces New Farm Aid as Polls Show Economic Concerns Rising

President Donald Trump speaks during a roundtable on farm subsidies in the Cabinet Room of the White House, Monday, Dec. 8, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is pushing to address affordability concerns as new polling shows growing voter dissatisfaction with his handling of the economy, announcing a $12 billion federal aid package for American farmers funded by tariff revenue.

The relief package is designed to assist farmers struggling to sell their crops amid changing global trade conditions. The administration says the funds will provide stability for farmers.

"This relief will provide much-needed certainty to farmers as they get this year's harvest to market and look ahead to next year's crops," Trump said. "And it'll help them continue their efforts to lower food prices for American families."

Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins said farmers should soon have clarity on what they will receive.

"In just the next couple of weeks, every farmer that is able to apply for it will know exactly what that number looks like," Rollins said.

The announcement comes as political pressure mounts over the broader economy. Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro criticized the administration's economic policies ahead of the president's visit to the state.

"I hear it from our manufacturers. I hear it from our farmers who are doing everything right and who are getting screwed because of Donald Trump's economic policies," Shapiro argued.

A new Harvard CAPS–Harris Poll appears to back up those concerns, showing that 57 percent of voters believe Trump is losing the battle on inflation. The survey also found that the economy remains the top issue for voters.

At the same time, millions of Americans are bracing for higher health-care costs. Insurance premiums are expected to rise next month as Affordable Care Act (Obamacare) subsidies are set to expire. The Senate is expected to vote this week on extending the subsidies, though the measure is unlikely to pass without Republican-backed reforms.

During Senate debate, Republicans and Democrats clashed sharply over the future of health care.

"Democrats' great scheme to fix healthcare, Obamacare, has failed," said Sen. John Thune (R-SD). "So what are Democrats proposing to do this week? Introduce reforms? Perhaps try a different approach?"

Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) pushed back, saying, "Republicans have no plan. They are so divided between themselves; they can't even put a plan together. We Democrats do have a plan."

The farm aid package includes $11 billion in one-time direct payments to farmers, with an additional $1 billion allocated to crops not covered under the main program, according to the administration.



