Secretary of War Pete Hegseth speaks to senior military leaders at Marine Corps Base Quantico, Sept. 30, 2025 in Quantico, Va. (Andrew Harnik/Pool via AP)

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth Declares an End to 'Woke' Culture in the Military

U.S. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth summoned hundreds of U.S. military officials to an in-person meeting to declare an end to “woke” culture in the military, explaining why the department's name has been changed from the Department of Defense to the Department of War.

"Good morning, and welcome to the War Department, because the era of the Department of Defense is over," Hegseth began, pointing out that America's first president, George Washington, was the commander in chief of America's Department of War.

"To ensure peace, we must prepare for war," Hegseth said. "Not because we want war. No one here wants war. But it's because we love peace."

Hegseth also announced new directives for troops that include “gender-neutral” or “male-level” standards for physical fitness.

“When it comes to any job that requires physical power to perform in combat, those physical standards must be high and gender neutral,” he said. “If women can make it, excellent; if not, it is what it is. If that means no women qualify for some combat jobs, so be it. That is not the intent, but it could be the result.”

He said the U.S. military has promoted too many leaders for the wrong reasons based on race, gender quotas and “historic firsts.”

“The era of politically correct, overly sensitive don’t-hurt-anyone’s-feelings leadership ends right now at every level,” Hegseth said.

Hegseth’s address on Tuesday largely focused on fixing a military that has been hamstrung by “woke” policies.

He and President Trump had summoned military leaders from around the world to convene at the Marine Corps base in Quantico, near Washington.

WATCH: President Trump also spoke at the event

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you receive the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***