Republican Dave McCormick Flips Pivotal Pennsylvania Senate Seat Red

In battleground Pennsylvania, combat veteran and Republican Dave McCormick has successfully defeated incumbent Democratic Sen. Bob Casey. The race was very close so it took two days after the election before the result could be verified.

Casey had held this Senate seat for the Democrat Party since 2006. McCormick's win boosts the Republican Party's control of the Senate to a 53-45 seat majority, but several races are still unresolved.

McCormick previously served on former President Donald Trump's Defense Advisory Board, as well as being the undersecretary in the Department of Commerce, and in the Department of Treasury. In addition to his political experience, he also served in the U.S. Army during the Persian Gulf War.

McCormick's Keystone Agenda to Reclaim America includes lowering costs and creating greater economic opportunity for Pennsylvanians, strengthening our national defense, and supporting a pro-family agenda.

His 'Day One' goal is to increase border security, implement term limits, protect Social Security and Medicare, and invest in defense infrastructure.

This flip follows the recent success of both Republican Jim Jordan (WV) and Republican Bernie Moreno (OH) in their respective Senate races, which flipped the Senate from a Democratic majority to Republican.

