Islamists in US Politics, Sharia in Texas? Warning from Christian Apologetics Expert Alex McFarland

Twenty-four years after 9/11, a foreign-born Muslim will soon be sworn in as mayor of New York City. Incoming NYC mayor Zohran Mamdani has a history of supporting extreme anti-Israel ideas, and his election may certainly inspire more far-left Muslims to enter politics.

Mamdani made numerous comments during the campaign, which have now inspired the Anti-Defamation League to launch a new project called the 'Mamdani Monitor' to track his administration.

"Mayor-Elect Mamdani has promoted antisemitic narratives, associated with individuals who have a history of antisemitism, and demonstrated intense animosity toward the Jewish state that is counter to the views of the overwhelming majority of Jewish New Yorkers. We are deeply concerned that those individuals and principles will influence his administration at a time when we are tracking a brazen surge of harassment, vandalism and violence targeting Jewish residents and institutions in recent years," said Jonathan Greenblatt, ADL CEO and National Director.

CBN's Dale Hurd Reports: NYC's Zohran Mamdani Dubbed 'Dangerous' and 'Anti-Semitic', Threatens Netanyahu

For example, Mamdani once said that he'll arrest Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu if he ever sets foot in New York City.

He also declined to condemn the phrase "globalize the intifada" three times on NBC's Meet the Press, a slogan that means a worldwide attack against Israel and the Jewish people. "Ultimately, it's not language that I use, it's language I understand there are concerns about, and what I will do is showcase my vision for the city through my words and my actions," he said.



Zohran Mamdani at the Islamic Cultural Center in the New York City borough of the Bronx, NY, October 24, 2025. (Photo by Anthony Behar/Sipa USA)(Sipa via AP Images)

Mamdani even posted on social media a comedy video making fun of Hanukkah, and he has been an outspoken supporter of the boycott, divestment, and sanctions (BDS) movement, which seeks to isolate and destroy Israel.

During the Democratic primary debate, he also refused to recognize Israel's right to exist in its present form.

Mamdani is just the latest anti-Israel Muslim to capture the political spotlight. Other examples include Congresswomen Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) and Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.). Tlaib was censured by the House for calling for the destruction of Israel, and Omar has faced several censure attempts.

But the Islamic agenda for America goes beyond politics. Appearing on this week's episode of The Global Lane, religion and culture expert Alex McFarland warns Americans to be careful about the Islamist influence in states like Texas, where sharia law is a growing concern.

Watch the full interview with Alex McFarland tonight on the CBN News Channel at 8:00 pm Eastern. You can also see The Global Lane on the CBN News app or our CBN News YouTube channel.

Also on tonight's episode, why religious minorities in Syria feel betrayed by President Trump's Oval Office meeting with the new president of Syria, who was once designated as a terrorist by the U.S.; plus, the persecution of Nigeria's Christians and what can be done to protect them without resorting to U.S. military intervention.

