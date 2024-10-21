Harris Campaigns in Church as Trump Dons McDonald's Apron with 2 Weeks Till Election Day

With just 15 days until Election Day, both presidential campaigns are focusing on faith communities and other crucial voters as they aim to rally supporters.

Vice President Kamala Harris made an appeal to faith voters, campaigning at a church in Georgia on Sunday, while former President Donald Trump served fries at a McDonald's in Pennsylvania.

"Faith and good works go hand in hand, and that is especially true when it comes to protecting our sacred right to vote – and getting souls to the polls," Harris said at the pulpit.

Over the weekend, an online community questioned Harris's faith in a viral tweet after rally protestors were silenced after shouting "Jesus is Lord" as she talked about her pro-choice abortion stance.

Last week, Harris took heat from the podium for skipping the Alfred E. Smith Memorial Foundation Dinner, an annual fundraiser for Catholic Charities named after the first Catholic to run for president.

"Catholics will be a key demographic in every battleground state," said keynote speaker and comedian, Jim Gaffigan. "I'm sorry, why is Vice President Harris not here?"

On the other side, Trump did show up for that Catholic event, giving a 30-minute speech and chiding Harris for not attending. "My opponent feels like she does not have to be here, which is deeply disrespectful," he said.

Trump campaigned in Pennsylvania this weekend, taking heat for using crude language in a reference to the vice president. He also campaigned at a McDonald's where he served French fries and said Harris's claim of once having worked at McDonald's isn't true.

On ABC's "This Week", New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu addressed Trump's language.

"Look, I don't like it," said Sununu. "I don't like the profanity. I don't like personal attacks. I don't like any of that stuff... But nothing new, and nothing that's going to move the dial when it comes to this election right now. It's an outrageous statement by Donald Trump. OK, must be a Friday night, right?"

He also defended Trump's comments saying the military should be used against America's "internal enemies."

"I don't think he's going to go and weaponize – he didn't do it the first term," Sununu said. "He's not going to necessarily do it this term. But he's making a point that we want leaders that are fighters and stand up for their fellow Americans."

With nearly 15 million early voting and absentee ballots already cast, the race is intensifying. This week, Harris will campaign with the Obamas in key swing states, while Trump heads to North Carolina.

