Former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows Charts a New Course

Former North Carolina Congressman and Trump's first-term White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows may no longer be at the White House or in Congress, but his impact is still being felt.

He's working behind the scenes now to train young conservative leaders at the Conservative Partnership Institute. Meadows is using his seven years in Congress and his chairmanship of the uber-conservative House Freedom Caucus to make a difference in our country.

Meadows came to politics after nearly three decades in business, building and restructuring companies — and he carried that deal-making mindset into Washington, being known as a skilled negotiator and relentless worker.

These days, as a senior partner at the Conservative Partnership Institute, he wants to see those in Washington start working for the people instead of their own interests.

"Let's be clear, Washington, DC, is not like any other city in America," Meadows explains. "Here, 250 years of political horse-trading, partisan powershifts, and backdoor politicking have resulted in gridlock that is crushing the American people."

