Former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows Charts a New Course

David Brody
09-24-2025

Share This article

Former North Carolina Congressman and Trump's first-term White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows may no longer be at the White House or in Congress, but his impact is still being felt. 

He's working behind the scenes now to train young conservative leaders at the Conservative Partnership Institute. Meadows is using his seven years in Congress and his chairmanship of the uber-conservative House Freedom Caucus to make a difference in our country. 

Meadows came to politics after nearly three decades in business, building and restructuring companies — and he carried that deal-making mindset into Washington, being known as a skilled negotiator and relentless worker.  

These days, as a senior partner at the Conservative Partnership Institute, he wants to see those in Washington start working for the people instead of their own interests. 

"Let's be clear, Washington, DC, is not like any other city in America," Meadows explains. "Here, 250 years of political horse-trading, partisan powershifts, and backdoor politicking have resulted in gridlock that is crushing the American people." 

CHECK BACK HERE to Watch the Full 700 Club Interview with Mark Meadows Later Today

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you receive the latest news from a Christian perspective.*** 

Share This article

About The Author

David
Brody

David Brody is a thirty-four-year veteran of the television industry and currently serves as Chief Political Analyst for CBN News. He’s interviewed many prominent national figures across the political spectrum during his time at the Christian Broadcasting Network, including former President Donald Trump. During Trump’s administration, David interviewed him at the White House, aboard Air Force One, and at Mar-a-Lago. He’s also interviewed former Vice President Mike Pence and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo three times each. In addition, David has provided on-air political analysis for CNN