FBI Director Wray Announces Resignation After Trump Nominates Patel

FBI Director Christopher Wray will step down before President-elect Donald Trump takes office in January.

Trump put the pressure on Wray to leave by naming his choice to replace him.

Wray is seven years into what was supposed to be a ten-year assignment as director of the agency.

He made the announcement during an FBI town hall.

"This is not easy for me. I love this place. I love our mission, and I love our people," Wray said. "But my focus is and always has been on us and undoing what's right for the FBI."

Wray's decision to resign is no surprise to some lawmakers, especially after President Trump nominated a new leader at the agency.

"I think once the President indicated that he would prefer to have someone else, I think Chris Wray decided that this was the appropriate time for him to step away," said Sen. Mike Rounds (R-South Dakota).

Wray, appointed by Trump in 2017, faced considerable criticism from the former president, particularly following the FBI's raid of Trump's Mar-A-Lago residence in 2022 during an investigation into classified documents.

"The resignation of Christopher Wray is a great day for America," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Wray's tenure also involved high-profile investigations that led to two indictments against Trump.

"I think you see that President Trump both appointed him to that role, but has also lost trust for him," said Sen. James Lankford (R-OK).

Virginia Democratic Senator Mark Warner says Wray's abrupt departure sets a concerning precedent.

"There was a reason we put in place the idea that an FBI director would stay and serve for 10 years so that you weren't subject to the whims of a particular president," Warner said. "Am I worried about that independence of the FBI? You bet."

With Wray stepping down, attention has turned to Kash Patel, Trump's nominee to replace him.

The 44-year-old Patel made the rounds on Capitol Hill Monday to secure support ahead of tough confirmation hearings.

Patel has been a fierce critic of the FBI, suggesting that he would shrink its power, close its D.C. headquarters, and radically overhaul the department.

Before his nomination, Patel was asked by Fox News how he would restore trust in the FBI and DOJ.

"One thing, exposure of corruption. Put out the documents. Put out the evidence. We only have gotten halfway down the Russia gate hole," Patel told FOX News. "The people need to know that their FBI is restored by knowing full well what they did to unlawfully surveil them."

Trump, and many conservatives, believe the FBI and Department of Justice are weaponized against Republicans and those who hold conservative values.

Patel has promised to tackle what he perceives as a "deep state" against Trump.

"Patel is somebody who has a very different vision for the bureau than Wray," said Eric Tucker with the Associated Press. "He's talked openly about his desire to rid the government of, quote, conspirators against Donald Trump. He said that that could include going after the media or people in government who are perceived as having been disloyal."

Kash met with Senator John Cornyn of Texas, who said he'd be inclined to back his nomination.

"I want to make sure that we restore the reputation of these agencies, these departments like the FBI and the Department of Justice and the intelligence community, that we restore their reputation as nonpolitical institutions," said Sen. Cornyn.