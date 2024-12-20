Clock Ticks Down As Republicans Scramble to Avoid Government Shutdown

Republicans are preparing to vote on a new measure Friday in an effort to avoid a government shutdown. This comes amid intense political infighting, with both parties blaming each other after two spending bills have already failed.

The stakes are high, as Congress has until midnight to find a solution or face a shutdown.

The latest failed proposal—a shorter plan backed by President-elect Donald Trump—was introduced after he and billionaire businessman Elon Musk opposed a bipartisan bill. Despite these efforts, the plan also failed.

House Democratic Leader Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) blasted the new Republican-backed bill.

"The Musk/Johnson proposal is not serious—it's laughable. Extreme MAGA Republicans are driving us to a government shutdown," said Jeffries.

The original $1.7 trillion bipartisan bill included funding for disaster relief, farm subsidies, extended funding for Obamacare, and a congressional pay raise. However, Elon Musk, the incoming Government Efficiency Czar, labeled the bill as wasteful spending, a sentiment echoed by many congressional Republicans.

Rep. Rosa DeLauro (D-CT) criticized the influence of Musk on Republican lawmakers.

"And you know what—they got scared because President Musk told them. President Musk said, 'Don't do it, shut the government down,'" said DeLauro, according to remarks captured on C-SPAN.

The new Republican proposal sought to suspend the debt ceiling for two years, granting the incoming Trump administration more financial flexibility. However, it failed in the House after 38 Republicans joined Democrats in voting "no."

House Speaker Mike Johnson expressed frustration over the opposition.

"The same Democrats berated Republicans and said it was irresponsible to hold the debt ceiling hostage. What changed? It is, I think, really irresponsible for us to risk a shutdown over these issues on things that they have already agreed upon," Johnson stated.

Critics argue that the failure to pass the measure is part of a larger Democratic strategy. The Wall Street Journal editorial board accused Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of deliberately delaying spending bills during the year to push through massive spending packages in December when lawmakers are eager to return home for the holidays.

Rep. Pete Aguilar (D-CA), Chairman of the House Democratic Caucus, challenged Republicans to collaborate.

"But this is as much about the future in the next two years as well. House Republicans have a choice to work with us or not," said Aguilar.

Vice President-elect JD Vance placed the blame on Democrats, accusing them of voting to shut down the government. Meanwhile, conservatives criticized the measure for being financially irresponsible, arguing it would exacerbate the already staggering federal debt.

Rep. Katherine Clark (D-MA), House Minority Whip, pointed out the broader implications of the current turmoil.

"This chaos does not benefit anyone except those who already have great wealth and power. We will remain steadfast in fighting for the American people and delivering for them," said Clark.

The national debt has reached $36 trillion, with the federal deficit adding nearly $2 trillion annually. Experts warn that deficits of this magnitude have historically only occurred during wartime or pandemic crises.

As the clock ticks down, the question remains whether Congress can reach an agreement to avert a government shutdown.

