Wife of Hostage Omri Miran Shares Heartbreak of 2 Painful Years Without Him

Omri Miran lived on a kibbutz near the Gaza border with his wife and two very young daughters. On October 7th, 2023, their world stopped when Hamas took Omri hostage right in front of his two little girls. He has been held captive in Gaza for 732 days.

His wife, Lishay Miran-Lavi, joined CBN on The 700 Club on Wednesday from our news bureau in Washington, D.C. to discuss Omri's plight and how painful this ordeal has been for her and their two daughters as well.

"Roni was two years old, now she is four years old. Roni remembers everything. She remembers what happened on this day. She remembers the knife, she remembers the guns, she remembers they (Hamas) took her father. She remembers the last hug that Omri gave to her," Lishay said.

In April of this year, CBN News posted Lishay's public "Birthday Letter to Omri," where she revealed the ongoing heartbreak of living life without her husband as their little children grow up.

"Today is your birthday," she wrote. "There should have been joy in our home. Our daughters, Roni and Alma making decorations and shouting with excitement, the table set for you, a huge birthday cake, the girls waiting by the door. Instead, there is silence. A deafening silence. Because you are still in Gaza — held hostage by Hamas..."

"Omri, you've missed so many moments. Alma's first words. Roni's first day of preschool. Every hug. Every bedtime story. Every holiday. We feel the emptiness in our home every single day — but especially today," Lishay wrote.

Moshe Lavi, with the Hostage Family Forum, also spoke earlier this year about his brother-in-law, Omri, who is believed to be alive.

"We received only partial, limited, and at times horrifying proof of life," Lavi told a crowd. "We don't know how much he's suffering, deprived of food, water, sunlight, tortured, abused, as I speak to you now."

Hostage negotiations are currently underway in Egypt between the U.S., Israel, and the Hamas terrorists. Out of the 48 Israeli hostages being held in Gaza, only 20 are believed to still be alive.

