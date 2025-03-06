White House Admits 'Dialogue' with Hamas as IDF Changes Leaders

Israel's incoming military chief of staff, Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir, second right, with outgoing chief Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi, second left and Eyal Krim, right, Shmuel Rabinovitch, left at the Western Wall, Jerusalem, March 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)

JERUSALEM, Israel – The White House has confirmed it is holding direct negotiations with Hamas to secure the release of American hostages. Meanwhile, President Donald Trump is increasing pressure on Hamas and the people of Gaza, warning that if hostages are not released, there will be dire consequences.

At the same time, Israel’s outgoing military chief reflects on the failures and lessons of the war, as his successor takes command with a vow to defeat Hamas. And in a bold speech before the United Nations, a Syrian activist is calling out the nations backing terror.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said there had been secret direct negotiations with Hamas over the American hostages. Officials defended the talks as part of a broader effort to protect Americans.

"And look, dialogue and talking to people around the world to do what's in the best interest of the American people is something that the president has proven is what he believes is – is good faith effort to do what's right for the American people," Leavitt stated.

After 33 hostages were released in recent weeks, 59 individuals remain captive in Gaza. President Trump met with some recently released hostages yesterday and was clearly moved by what they endured.

Former hostage Keith Siegel told him, "I was starved and tortured. You are the reason I am home alive."

In Israel, Lt. General Herzi Halevi officially stepped down as the Israel Defense Forces Chief of Staff. In his farewell speech, he reflected on the challenges faced during his tenure.

"This is my shift, and what happened is my responsibility," Halevy said. "I would have preferred, of course, that none of this had happened."

Lt. General Eyal Zamir has assumed the role of the IDF chief of staff. During his swearing-in ceremony, Zamir promised to bring victory to Israel and ensure the nation's security.

"We will not forgive or forget. We will pursue our enemies and overtake them," Zamir declared.

Zamir also emphasized the importance of national unity, calling on all sectors of Israeli society to contribute to the country's defense.

He said, "The mission of defending the country must be shared equally. The IDF draws its strength from its unity, its values, and its people."

Meanwhile, in a strong message to the international community, a Syrian activist, Rawan Osman, spoke before the United Nations, calling out regional governments that support terrorism while condemning Israel.

"I testify before God and you: Israel is not the problem." Osman intoned. "I ask Qatar: Why did you finance terror? Iran, why send billions to Hamas and Hezbollah while your own people suffer? Egypt, Jordan, Lebanon, Syria—look in the mirror. Be a better Arab. Be a better Muslim."

Re-designated as a foreign terrorist organization, the Iran-backed Houthi rebels face new U.S. sanctions aimed at cutting off funding and weapons.

As the world waits to see if fighting will resume in Gaza, Israel continues striking targets in southern Lebanon as well as in Judea and Samaria. It's clear the war is not yet over.